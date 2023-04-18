SHERIDAN — A liquor license is being transferred back to the historic Cady building.
Council voted to transfer retail liquor license 23 to Spruce, LLC just one month ago as the company planned on opening a retail and restaurant location on Coffeen Avenue.
City attorney Brendon Kerns said the city found out “everything had fallen through,” the day after the transfer occurred.
Council unanimously approved the transfer of liquor license 23 to Historic Cady, LLC, which is owned by Lars Christer Johansson.
“The intention is to bring (the liquor license) back to the Cady building and have it in use for operation of restaurants throughout the building,” City Clerk Cecilia Good said.
The retail liquor license allows for the sale of alcoholic liquor and malt beverages; the beverages can be consumed on or off the licensed premises.
The historic Cady building is also requesting a 13-foot extension to its sidewalk along Alger Avenue that would allow for outdoor seating. The sidewalk extension would narrow that portion of the roadway to 12 feet wide and remove adjacent parallel parking, which would be replaced by angled parking further east. No parking spots would be lost in the process.
Councilor Steven Brantz expressed concerns about the safety of diagonal parking, especially given the prevalence of large vehicles in the community.
“We’re going to have a lot of vehicles parked in the roadway,” Brantz said.
Kerns presented a proposed ordinance related to emergency proclamations Monday.
Current city ordinance only allows for an emergency proclamation in the event of mob action or civil disobedience. The proposed ordinance would allow the mayor to issue an emergency proclamation in any event that requires an immediate response that would mitigate significant harm. The proposed ordinance would also give the city administrator the ability to take action related to the emergency proclamation.
Councilor Andrew Patceg raised concern over the constitutionality of the proposed ordinance because, he said, it gives too much power to the city administrator position in the event of an emergency. Councilor Kristen Jennings said she shared similar concerns.
Kerns said he did not see anything unconstitutional in the proposed ordinance.
Council preliminarily approved the ordinance by a vote of 5-2 Monday, Patceg and Jennings voted no. Council will vote on third reading of the ordinance at its next regular meeting May 1.
- Council voted unanimously to adopt a bid of $476,670 from O’Dell Construction, Inc. for the recycle center locker room project. The construction will provide separate restrooms, locker rooms and showers for men and women as well as a new break room with new appliances for employees.
- The city of Sheridan is set to receive four additional liquor licenses July 1.