SHERIDAN — As the Sheridan City Council approaches its second reading of a downtown gambling moratorium next week, councilors are split on the best way to proceed.
During a study session Monday, councilors discussed what section of downtown Sheridan should be covered by the moratorium, whether the language of the moratorium is clear enough and whether it is needed at all.
The ordinance was recommended by Mayor Rich Bridger earlier this year as the Wyoming Legislature has expanded gambling. The moratorium, which would only be in effect through 2024, gives both city staff and the Legislature time to evaluate and explore the issue, and to determine their next steps without significantly altering the downtown district’s historic character due to a lack of foresight, Bridger said.
“Our intent was not necessarily to outlaw anything,” Bridger said during Monday’s study session. “It was just to put a hold on things until we have some clear direction.”
But Councilor Clint Beaver questioned whether this proactive approach was necessary.
“I think that’s kind of an odd approach to a city ordinance: that we would enact something out of fear the Legislature might do something in the next two years,” Councilor Clint Beaver said. “The Legislature could do anything in the next two years. Let your imagination run wild about what they could do. But we probably don’t want to sit around making moratoriums on things that don’t even exist. So I would be mildly opposed to moving forward with the ordinance as originally proposed by the city attorney.”
Beaver also argued the current ordinance, as approved on first reading during the council’s June 20 meeting, was “vague and undecipherable.” He expressed concern with the current wording of the statute, which — in an effort to encompass all possible forms of gambling that could be approved by the Legislature — featured a different definition of gambling than state statute.
“To have a conflict (with state statute) on something as basic as a definition, that was the first thing that caught my eye in the original draft,” Beaver said. “It’s just a bad idea and bad legislation. Legislation should be written in a way that the public can understand. In fact, if it’s… so vague and undecipherable, you could lose your opportunity to enforce it in court. So that’s a serious concern I have.”
Another question raised during Monday’s meeting was where the moratorium should be enforced.
Currently, the moratorium applies to all businesses in a region known as the Downtown Development District, which stretches from Jefferson Street in the west to Connor Street in the east and from just north of Fifth Street in the north to Whitney Street in the south.
Councilors wondered whether it would make more sense to just apply the changes to the smaller downtown business district, which stretches from Brooks Street in the west to Broadway Street in the east and from Dow Street in the north to the intersection of Coffeen Avenue and Main Street in the south.
“Anything north of Fifth Street has never been considered downtown before, yet this encompasses that strip of buildings up there,” Councilor Aaron Linden said. “That’s one of my bigger concerns with this: Maybe that boundary is just too big. The (business) district seems like a better boundary.”
While councilors were ultimately undecided on what direction to go with the ordinance, Councilor Shawn Day said he was in favor of the idea and of limiting gambling in the community.
“I don’t want our community to look like Billings (Montana) or other places in Wyoming where (gambling establishments) are starting to stack up,” Day said. “So I will be in support.”
City Attorney Brendon Kerns said the decision on whether to proceed with the ordinance, and whether to change the moratorium boundaries, ultimately came down to a policy discussion amongst councilors “about what direction you’d like to go in the downtown.” That discussion will continue during the July 18 regular meeting of the council.