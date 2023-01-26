SHERIDAN — Sheridan City Council members will decide the future of the Downtown Development Authority in coming weeks after the DDA lost four of its five board members to resignations and elections.
Following a decision to not renovate a building at 103 N. Gould St., or demolish it due to financial constraints of the city of Sheridan, two DDA board members resigned. A third recently told McRae of intentions to resign, and the fourth at-large member was former Sheridan City Councilor Aaron Linden, who was not reelected to his position in November 2022.
Councilors will consider four options presented by Sheridan City Administrator Stuart McRae, or come up with another option.
The first option McRae presented would be to reappoint three new members and assign a city councilor to the group, although he said outreach proved unsuccessful in finding many interested candidates.
The second option would be to eliminate the DDA altogether, although restarting the authority would prove difficult.
The third option would be to hibernate the DDA until candidates come forward with an interest to serve on the board.
The final option McRae suggested, which he encouraged council to choose, included hibernating the DDA while also bolstering an existing account that receives $5,200 in rental payments annually from Smith Alley Brewing Company for use of Smith Alley West. The account currently holds $32,000. Likewise, The Mint Bar recently paved Smith Alley East and McRae said once the business begins hosting events there, The Mint will be assessed the same rental cost as Smith Alley West, allowing for more funding to bolster the fund.
“It’s not a huge number in our overall budget, but when it comes to it in a few years when you’ve got a little bit of a nest egg, if we find the right people who could start up on this thing again, then they’ve gotten a little bit of a nest egg to be able to start doing projects that then prove to business owners in the downtown area that this is a good thing,” McRae said, adding that additional mill levies could then be self-imposed by participating businesses to continue raising funds for projects.
Councilors offered support for the DDA, noting a few projects that could benefit from funding from the authority, like replacing fire sprinkler systems and renovating second stories of buildings for housing.
The DDA was created in 2014, derived from a 2012 master planning session after which 25% of the downtown businesses petitioned the city to form a DDA. The authority was formed as a subset of the Downtown Sheridan Association, though was subsequently separated in 2018, as DSA is a nonprofit organization and DDA is a city-authorized entity.
The purpose of a DDA is to make improvements to the downtown district, McRae said.
“(The DDA entity can) focus on projects that benefit the entire community but are generally focused on the downtown area as projects,” McRae said. “They can build public and private investment partnerships that promote economic development, economic growth in the city.”
State statute allows 11 members to sit on the DDA, but local bylaws stipulated five individuals sit on the board, all of whom live, work or own businesses or buildings in the greater downtown business district, with one at-large person.
Financially, the DDA can fund itself by taxation through mills of the downtown businesses if more than 50% of the downtown district businesses agree to assessing the tax. The city could also fund the DDA, but McRae said former decision-makers said taxation was the way to go for Sheridan’s DDA. Before assessing taxes on downtown businesses, McRae said the DDA must prove it can be successful in completing projects.
Councilors will revisit the topic at the Feb. 6 Sheridan City Council meeting to determine next steps with the DDA.
