SHERIDAN — Sheridan City Council will decide whether to adopt an ordinance that would punish the possession of tobacco and electronic cigarettes by minors.

City attorney Brendon Kerns presented a potential ordinance that, if adopted by the city, could rectify a reported significant increase in vaping at Sheridan County School District 2 schools. This ordinance would replace one that was repealed in 2015, according to Kerns.

Tags

Reporter

Joseph Beaudet started as the government reporter for The Sheridan Press in February 2023. 

Recommended for you