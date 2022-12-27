SHERIDAN — Sheridan City Council voted three times to solidify decisions regarding the open space ordinance for the city of Sheridan.

The council approved the ordinance on third reading and voted on two amendments to the ordinance. Part A of the amendment reduced the required open space for Residential 3 zoning from 17% to 10%, and part B requires additional open space if the city deems insufficient space to accommodate snow removal storage.

Ashleigh Snoozy joined The Sheridan Press in October 2016 as a reporter before moving into the managing editor position in November 2018. She is a native of Colorado and graduated from Biola University in Los Angeles. 

