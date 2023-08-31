Wyoming State flag stock
Courtesy photo | Adobe Stock

SHERIDAN — A petition to request 4th Judicial District Court Judge Darci Phillips fill the vacant seat on the Sheridan County Commission was filed by Gail Symons Wednesday.

The process to fill the seat has been contentious as Sheridan County Republican Party officials feel sitting Sheridan County commissioners have violated Wyoming Statute 18-3-524 by not appointing a replacement.

