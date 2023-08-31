SHERIDAN — A petition to request 4th Judicial District Court Judge Darci Phillips fill the vacant seat on the Sheridan County Commission was filed by Gail Symons Wednesday.
The process to fill the seat has been contentious as Sheridan County Republican Party officials feel sitting Sheridan County commissioners have violated Wyoming Statute 18-3-524 by not appointing a replacement.
Three people were interviewed by sitting commissioners Tuesday morning. Motions to appoint each finalist, Michael Arzy, Bryan Helferich and Holly Jennings, failed due to a lack of a second.
Before adjourning the special meeting, Chair Christi Haswell said she and fellow commissioners felt the finalists were not qualified for the position and were not supported by Sheridan County voters.
Sheridan County Republican Party is hosting a Patriot Chat at Big Horn Woman's club from 6-8 p.m. Thursday to discuss the failed appointment and any future actions the party or its members may take against the sitting commissioners.
Phillips now has 20 days from Wednesday to fill the vacancy with a registered Republican from Sheridan County.