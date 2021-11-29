SHERIDAN — Handmade crafts, Christmas gifts, stocking stuffers and more will be featured at the Country Christmas Craft and Gift Show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 4.
The event will also include live music and local entertainment, presented by Lexie's Sugar Shop.
All proceeds from the entertainment will benefit the Sheridan Foster Parent Exchange.
The event will take place at the Holiday Inn Convention Center, located at 1809 Sugarland Drive.
For more information, contact Teri Mahaffy at 307-752-7956 or littlemisswyoming@live.com.