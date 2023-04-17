SHERIDAN — Sheridan County has accepted funds from the Wyoming Department of Health to help mitigate problematic gambling.
According to the WDH website, gambling addiction affects between six and nine million Americans and an estimated eight to 10 people are impacted by a single person’s problem gambling.
Sheridan County Administrative Director Renee’ Obermueller informed the Board of County Commissioners she accepted the funds during the board’s regular staff meeting. The deadline for acceptance was April 15; Obermueller said if nothing comes to fruition the county can send the funds back to the state.
Per Wyoming Statute 9-24-104, which was signed by Gov. Mark Gordon in 2021, the Wyoming Gaming Commission gives WDH $300,000 per year to distribute to the counties to help fund “county health programs to prevent and treat problematic gambling behavior…” according to the statute.
The payment made by the Wyoming Gaming Commission was added to the statute via an amendment in the Wyoming House of Representatives as part of a larger bill that allowed sports betting in the state. According to an April 12 article by CBS Sports, Wyoming is one of 34 states, along with Washington, D.C., to allow sports betting. Sports betting in Wyoming was launched Sept. 1, 2021.
Sheridan County is set to receive about $33,000 each year from the payment and will work with Sheridan County Prevention in its prevention work.
“It’s going to be every year, which is why we felt, instead of sending it back let’s see if there’s anything we can do since it is ongoing,” Obermueller said.
As things stand, the plan is still being developed. However, the county has relatively free range in how it utilizes the funds for prevention and treatment as the statute does not provide guidelines for how the money should be used. Obermueller said the money could be used for something as simple as informing people of what support systems are available.
“If anything, (it can be) just a media campaign just to remind people that there are programs out there,” she said.
Obermueller said Sheridan County Prevention will put together a plan for the county’s problem gambling prevention efforts and present it to the Board of County Commissioners.
Celebrate Recovery hosts a program for problem gambling at Cornerstone Church in Sheridan. According to the program’s website, CR helps combat problem gambling through a faith-based program that addresses anyone’s hurts, habits and hang-ups. A nationwide program is Gambler’s Anonymous. While the program does not currently host any meetings in Wyoming, it does have a hotline available for the state.