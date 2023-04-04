image
SHERIDAN — Following a propane tank explosion in Sheridan County Sunday, Sheridan County officials advise residents to unbury propane lines, tanks and regulators from snow and ice. 

On April 2, Big Horn Fire Department responded to an explosion in Sheridan County. The cause of the explosion and fire are still under investigation. It is suspected a home propane tank was involved in the explosion. The outdoor, above ground tank was covered in approximately eight to 10 feet of snow.

