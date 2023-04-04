SHERIDAN — Following a propane tank explosion in Sheridan County Sunday, Sheridan County officials advise residents to unbury propane lines, tanks and regulators from snow and ice.
On April 2, Big Horn Fire Department responded to an explosion in Sheridan County. The cause of the explosion and fire are still under investigation. It is suspected a home propane tank was involved in the explosion. The outdoor, above ground tank was covered in approximately eight to 10 feet of snow.
Buried propane lines, tanks and regulators are an imminent threat to life and property, county officials said. To mitigate any threat, gas lines, regulators and tanks must be cleared of snow and ice from the tank to the location the line enters the home.
All gas lines, natural or propane and regulators must be cleared of snow and ice to allow first responders to secure those lines if a gas leak is detected. Ice and snow can also damage the regulators, lines and valves resulting in a gas leak and/or explosion.
If you smell gas, immediately leave the area and call 911. Do not operate lights or appliances. Do not return to the building or area until told it is safe to do so.
You can find updates and important information at the Sheridan County website sheridancounty.com.