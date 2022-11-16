10-21-22 Housing Trust_KC 003.jpg
Sheridan County Commissioner Christi Haswell, center, addresses a question about how property tax is assessed for homes included in the housing land trust Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Sheridan County commissioners moved closer to the establishment of a housing land trust by approving the establishment of the Sheridan County Attainable Housing Council, a funding agreement and a fund for the project.

The pieces have been approved by Sheridan City Council and will also go before the Habitat for Humanity of the Eastern Bighorns board.

Kristen Czaban has worked with The Sheridan Press since June 2008, moving to Wyoming after graduating from Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University. She covered a wide range of beats before becoming editor in 2012 and publisher in 2017.

