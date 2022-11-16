SHERIDAN — Sheridan County commissioners moved closer to the establishment of a housing land trust by approving the establishment of the Sheridan County Attainable Housing Council, a funding agreement and a fund for the project.
The pieces have been approved by Sheridan City Council and will also go before the Habitat for Humanity of the Eastern Bighorns board.
The SCAHC will distribute $3 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding — $1.5 million contributed from each the city of Sheridan and Sheridan County.
The SCAHC arose out of a joint committee of the city and county formed in February 2022 that explored the viability of developing a housing land trust. While initial conversations involved forming a new nonprofit to organize and manage the land trust, members of the joint committee recognized the potential of creating a housing land trust under Habitat for Humanity of the Eastern Bighorns.
The SCAHC will evaluate attainable housing projects which, when completed, would be turned over to the Habitat for Humanity of the Eastern Bighorns Housing Land Trust.
The SCAHC will consist of seven members — three appointed by the city and four appointed by the county. Habitat for Humanity of the Eastern Bighorns will make recommendations for three of the members of the council. No Habitat board members will serve on the SCAHC, which will operate under Wyoming’s open meetings and public records laws to ensure a transparent process of how taxpayer money is being used.
Commissioner Nick Siddle said Tuesday while he initially questioned government’s role in addressing the housing needs in Sheridan County, he has seen the issue persist for many years and feels the timing and circumstances are appropriate to begin the housing land trust.
Commissioner Christi Haswell noted the SCAHC has an expiration date, shortly after the last of the $3 million seed money is utilized for housing projects.
“It’s our way to be able to help there and not be involved besides appointing members to that council and then stepping back,” Haswell said. “Hopefully Habitat is able to find more money to keep this moving, we want whatever projects come out of this to last in perpetuity and grow, but that’ll be up to Habitat and the community.”
In other business, the commissioners:
• approved a lot size variance for a property on Cottage Grove Avenue in Story.
• approved a corrected plat for the SaddleCrest Subdivision.
• approved a contract with WWC Engineering for Goose Creek flood notification network operation and maintenance services for an amount not to exceed $24,500.