Sheridan County Commission
Buy Now

Members of the Sheridan County Commission debate the approval of a conditional use permit for a proposed wedding venue to be located on Decker Road in Sheridan County Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at the Sheridan County Courthouse.

 Kristen Czaban | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — While several Sheridan County commissioners expressed safety concerns for what could be a new wedding venue in the community, the board approved a conditional use permit for the economic endeavor pending review by the Wyoming Department of Transportation of the access to the property.

The property where the wedding venue is proposed is located on State Highway 338, also known as Decker Road, where the speed limit is 70 miles per hour. 

Kristen Czaban has worked with The Sheridan Press since June 2008, moving to Wyoming after graduating from Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University. She covered a wide range of beats before becoming editor in 2012 and publisher in 2017.

Recommended for you