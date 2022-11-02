SHERIDAN — While several Sheridan County commissioners expressed safety concerns for what could be a new wedding venue in the community, the board approved a conditional use permit for the economic endeavor pending review by the Wyoming Department of Transportation of the access to the property.
The property where the wedding venue is proposed is located on State Highway 338, also known as Decker Road, where the speed limit is 70 miles per hour.
As part of the approval granted Tuesday, property owners will need to upgrade the access to the property from a residential access to a commercial access. Cassie Madden Brandl, a local wedding photographer who presented the idea Tuesday, said WYDOT verbally said that likely would not be an issue. Commissioners and neighbors alike voiced concern about the potential safety issues a high-use access point in the area could create.
Ultimately, though, commissioners said they would defer to WYDOT expertise in terms of whether the access meets muster for safety.
“We all have a right to make what we think is the most beneficial use of our land as long as it’s within rules and regulations,” Commissioner Tom Ringley said. “So here we have an applicant that wants to do something a little different with that land, which is (zoned) agriculture, so they’re going through the proper steps to apply for a conditional use permit.”
Commissioner Nick Siddle said WYDOT has the engineering and traffic experts best-suited to evaluate the safety concerns presented.
Without the approval of WYDOT, the conditional use permit will not be granted. Additional conditions also focused on outdoor lighting, structures and waste from the site.
Brandl said the plan is to use about 46 acres of the 91.87-acre property as a wedding venue, with only temporary structures such as tents and portable toilets. Lighting, too, she said, would primarily be inside the tents, causing little disruption to neighboring property owners. She also pointed out the location on the property for the events should help prevent noise disturbances and other distractions for neighbors.
Only Commissioner Lonnie Wright voted against the conditional use permit.
In other business, the Sheridan County Commission:
• approved a joint agreement with the city of Sheridan and Wyoming Regional EMS to provide emergency ambulance service to Sheridan County beginning Nov. 19. The agreement also includes a vehicle lease agreement for two ambulances — a 2011 and 2022 — to be leased by WREMS at the rate of $10 per year.
• approved a lease/purchase agreement with First Federal Leasing Services to finance the purchase of a 2022 Caterpillar 140-15 AWD motor grader for a total cost of $310,778.70.
• approved a contract with Wyoming Department of Health Public Health Division for the Community Service Block Grant in the amount of $233,287. The block grant funds are distributed to nonprofits in the community including Compass Center for Families, Volunteers of America Northern Rockies and The Hub on Smith.
• approved the acceptance of two grants — one State Homeland Security Program Grant for $18,759.58 for the installation of a new fire siren in Story and one Emergency Management Performance Grant for $52,990 for support of the emergency management within the county.
• approved the subdivision of the 5-Mile Flat project on County Road 120A (Five Mile Extension).
• approved the McDougall Minor Subdivision in Downers Addition.