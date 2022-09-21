3.15.2022 - SCSO remodel 003.jpg
Desks sit empty in the basement of the Sheridan County Sheriff's Office, Monday, March 14, 2022. The basement's impending remodel will replace these cubicles with private offices, Thompson said.

 Margaret O’Hara | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Sheridan County commissioners approved a $1.8 million contract for the remodel of the sheriff's office and building of the coroner's office.

The commission approved the contract Tuesday during its regular meeting.

