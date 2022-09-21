SHERIDAN — Sheridan County commissioners approved a $1.8 million contract for the remodel of the sheriff's office and building of the coroner's office.
The commission approved the contract Tuesday during its regular meeting.
County Administrative Director Renee Obermueller said the county received three bids, with the lowest from Dick Anderson Construction.
Of the total contract amount, $590,000 will go toward the sheriff's office remodel while the remainder will be used for the creation of the coroner's office.
The project, which was approved by Sheridan County commissioners March 1, marks the county’s first dedicated coroner’s office space, and the new space could increase security, capacity and convenience for death investigators in Sheridan.
The new facility will be built within the Sheridan County law enforcement compound, in an open space directly behind the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office, Obermueller said.
The project, which Obermueller said the county has been considering for several years, stems from a larger movement in Wyoming to decouple funeral homes and county coroner’s offices.