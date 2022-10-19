Ambulance stock

Northeast Wyoming Ambulance Service (NEWAS) will be a jointly funded limited liability company formed to contract with the city of Sheridan and Sheridan County to provide ambulance services.

 Courtesy photo | Metro Creative Connection

SHERIDAN — Sheridan County commissioners Tuesday approved up to $50,000 to fund temporary emergency medical services until a new contract begins in mid-November.

The memorandum of understanding between the city of Sheridan, Sheridan County and Sheridan Memorial Hospital stipulates that each entity will pay up to $50,000 to cover the cost of EMS services provided by Campbell County Hospital until Nov. 19, when the new contract with Wyoming Regional EMS, LLC, will become effective.

Kristen Czaban has worked with The Sheridan Press since June 2008, moving to Wyoming after graduating from Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University. She covered a wide range of beats before becoming editor in 2012 and publisher in 2017.

