SHERIDAN — Sheridan County commissioners Tuesday approved up to $50,000 to fund temporary emergency medical services until a new contract begins in mid-November.
The memorandum of understanding between the city of Sheridan, Sheridan County and Sheridan Memorial Hospital stipulates that each entity will pay up to $50,000 to cover the cost of EMS services provided by Campbell County Hospital until Nov. 19, when the new contract with Wyoming Regional EMS, LLC, will become effective.
After losing the contract to provide emergency ambulance service to the city and county, Rocky Mountain Ambulance has lost staff and decreased the number of crews available for calls.
According to Sheridan Fire-Rescue Chief Gary Harnish, in mid-September, the local fire department was notified beginning Oct. 1, RMA would switch to just two ambulances available during the day and one at night. Their contract requires three ambulance crews be available 24 hours per day, seven days per week.
As a result of RMA’s drop in service, Campbell County has provided a staffed ambulance in Sheridan for 911 calls since Oct. 1.
“This is not unexpected,” Sheridan County Commissioner Tom Ringley said. “It’s terribly difficult to build a service up and draw one down.”
CCH is only utilized when RMA has exhausted its available resources. If both RMA and CCH have their ambulances out, Sheridan Fire-Rescue will respond.
Sheridan County administrative director Renee Obermueller said the $50,000 for each entity will be an “up to” amount, meaning CCH will bill the entities based on actual costs to provide services before Nov. 19.
Commissioner Christi Haswell asked if RMA would still receive its full monthly payment for the time it has been unable to fulfill its contract obligations.
“I believe it’s a discussion and then a decision the commission will have to make on whether they want to pay the entire $13,000 and change, which is their monthly allotment, or whether you want to reduce that.”
Sheridan City Council and SMH have not yet approved the MOU, but are expected to do so in the coming weeks.
In other business the county commissioners approved a setback variance for K&J Properties and a state Homeland Security Program grant for fiscal year 2022.