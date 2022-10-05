SHERIDAN — County commissioners approved a new subdivision planned for south of the city of Sheridan, spanning land between Big Horn Avenue and Coffeen Avenue.
The subdivision, Bobcat Estates, will include 22 single-family residential lots and two outlots spread across nearly 126 acres.
Developers are promoting the subdivision as the “perfect blend of luxury and landscape,” as each lot will include between give and 6.89 acres of land.
County staff recommended approval of the subdivision with three conditions regarding the subdivision’s water distribution plan and an escrow account to cover costs of infrastructure to the area.
The subdivision is expected to include Bobcat Drive, an east/west, 60-foot wide right-of-way that provides access to all 22 lots and connects Big Horn Avenue and Coffeen Avenue.
Because the proposed subdivision is within 1 mile of Sheridan city limits, the city also certified the subdivision at its Sept. 19 meeting.
In other business, county commissioners:
• approved the transfer of a liquor license from BY Ranch Associates, doing business as Bear Lodge, to LodgeOps LLC, doing business as Bear Lodge Resort, contingent on the final sale of the property.
• approved an amendment to the agreement between the Wyoming Department of Health Public Health Division, the Sheridan County Women, Infants and Children (WIC) Program and Sheridan County. The amendment increases the total agreement amount by $79,931. According to county administrative director Renee Obermueller, the change reflects funding for a position within the office, which had been discontinued when funding ended. Obermueller said funding for that position has since been reestablished and the office will seek to hire it.