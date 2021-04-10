SHERIDAN — Sheridan County will continue exploring potential upgrades to Red Grade Road.
The memorandum of agreement between the county and the Federal Highway Administration signed by the Sheridan County Commission Tuesday will allow for the start of planning work on the project, which would widen 10.9 miles of existing road while adding a new guardrail, slope armoring, drainage improvements and gravel surfacing, according to County Engineer Ken Muller.
The scoping work outlined in the memorandum of agreement will result in a project development plan, which will outline when the project will take place, the responsibilities of the county throughout the project and how environmental concerns will be addressed, among other subjects.
The scoping work is expected to cost $60,000, Muller said, with $10,000 covered by the county and $50,000 provided by the Federal Highway Administration.
Muller said the memorandum of agreement does not obligate either entity to move forward with the actual widening of Red Grade Road.
“There’s no major commitment on that part, but it will get the ball rolling, and (we can) start looking at Red Grade in real detail and develop this project development plan,” Muller said.
The potential project on Red Grade covers 10.9 miles of road stretching from the start of Red Grade in Big Horn to its intersection with the road to Park Reservoir.
The proposed improvements to Red Grade come as the road has seen an increase in usage in recent years. If the project moves forward, there will be opportunities for public comment and involvement, Muller said.
The federal government would cover roughly 80% — or $10.6 million — of the project costs if it moved forward, according to the Federal Highway Administration. The county will have to pursue other funding sources for the remaining $2.7 million.
In other Sheridan County Commission news:
• The county has amended a previously approved lease agreement with the Falcon Cars Corporation for use of space at the Sheridan County Airport Business Park.
The company previously signed a 40-year lease agreement with the county for the use of 4.94 acres. The company has since decided the space will be insufficient, according to airport manager John Stopka, and amended the agreement to increase the total leased premises to 7.51 acres.
With the increase in space, the company’s rental fee has also increased to $22,900 from the previously agreed-upon $15,000, Stopka said.
Falcon Cars will utilize the space to conduct light manufacturing on electric vehicle components and electric flight systems, according to Stopka.
• On behalf of Brook Mining Company, Jeff Barron of WWC Engineering informed the county commissioners the company had resolved issues regarding “no trespassing” signage along the mine perimeter that had caused confusion for several local residents.
“It (the signage) was required by the permit documents, but, in the permits, it also allows for the walk-in areas to be utilized when active mining isn’t occurring, which is the case now,” Barron said. “So we’ve gone through, and anywhere there is a walk-in area, we’ve eliminated the non-trespassing component of those signs so as not to confuse the public.”