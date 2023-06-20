SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Clerk and Recorder Eda Schunk Thompson wants responsibilities currently held by the county’s business office, but the Sheridan County Board of County Commissioners has pushed back on the desire.
Schunk Thompson said she has tried to speak with county commissioners about her desire since December and, despite several opportunities, no progress has been made.
Sheridan County Attorney Dianna Bennett said she thinks the responsibilities Schunk Thompson wants for her office include budget work, accounts payable and payroll. Schunk Thompson, on the advice of legal counsel, declined to confirm the responsibilities she requested.
Sheridan County Administrative Director Cameron Duff also said he could not comment on the matter.
“There doesn’t seem to be discussion, it’s just a no,” she said during a regular staff meeting.
Several options in the matter were discussed by county commissioners Monday, including hiring legal counsel for both parties for mediation or litigation processes and hiring legal counsel for either the board alone or both parties for advice on the matter.
Bennett said nobody in her office could take the case because it represents a conflict of interest, as both the would-be plaintiff and defendant are county elected officials. Bennett also said she had approached several veteran county attorneys across Wyoming, all of whom declined to take on the case, likely due to the amount of time required in civil litigation. As a result, the more expensive option of pursuing private counsel was explored and was put in front of county commissioners for consideration Monday.
Throughout the conversation, Commissioners Lonnie Wright, Tom Ringley and Nick Siddle expressed concern over the costs associated with potentially appointing and paying for private counsel for both Schunk Thompson and the county commission.
“I’m really kind of horrified by how much money could possibly (be spent) on attorneys for a dispute between two elected officials,” Ringley said. “I just think it’s irresponsible. In fact, I think it’s even kind of embarrassing and the thought of spending thousands of taxpayer dollars on this is just nonsensical to me.”
County commissioners briefly discussed only hiring private counsel to advise the board with an opinion.
“If we feel like we’re entitled to an opinion from (an attorney), truthfully, probably, Mrs. (Schunk) Thompson is entitled to an opinion from (an attorney) as well,” Siddle said. “I really think you can’t do one without the other in my mind. But, I really think it’s frivolous to spend any money on this, but we may not have a choice.”
Bennett said both Schunk Thompson and the county commission have retained legal counsel.
Ultimately, the county commission did not make a motion on whether to pay for legal counsel for both the board and Schunk Thompson.
Bennett requested an opinion from Wyoming Attorney General Bridget Hill May 4 to advise future action in the matter. However, Bennett said she was told by Sheridan County Deputy Attorney Clint Beaver that Hill’s office had stopped working on the opinion because both parties had hired legal counsel. Hill has previously told The Sheridan Press via email she does not comment on pending or ongoing litigation.
An email was sent to one of Hill’s deputy attorney generals Monday with a request for specific comment on the dispute between Schunk Thompson and Sheridan County Commissioners, The Sheridan Press did not receive a comment by press time.
County commissioners voted unanimously Monday to instruct Bennett to once again request an opinion on the matter from the attorney general.