SHERIDAN — Next week, Sheridan County commissioners will consider whether to include the countywide 4% lodging tax, which funds Sheridan County Travel and Tourism, on the Nov. 8 general election ballot.
Sheridan voters initially approved the lodging tax as a citywide tax by Sheridan voters in 1992 and has been approved every four years since. Initially set at 2%, it increased to 4% in the early 2000s, said Shawn Parker, executive director of Sheridan County Travel and Tourism. It became a countywide tax in 2018.
Parker said Clearmont and Dayton passed resolutions of support to continue the lodging tax. The Sheridan City Council will consider a similar resolution during its June 20 meeting, with county commission consideration of the ballot initiative happening a day later, June 21.
Visitors staying in overnight accommodations pay the 4% lodging tax and Sheridan County hotels, bed and breakfasts, cottages and RV parks collect it. It does not impact local residents, Parker said.
The tax dollars fund Sheridan County Travel and Tourism, which “efficiently leverages lodging tax funds to… lead the local travel industry in marketing Sheridan County, Wyoming as a year-round …destination to both domestic and international markets,” according to Sheridan County Travel and Tourism’s website.
“There’s a thousand people directly employed in this industry (locally), and we’re often at the forefront of leading the charge,” Parker told the Sheridan City Council during its June 13 study session.
SCTT’s marketing efforts range from print, digital and editorial marketing campaigns to strategic partnerships with local businesses and promotional videos, Parker said.
A joint powers board, with representation from each of Sheridan County’s municipalities, governs the countywide lodging tax revenue spending.
Parker said the 4% lodging tax rate is significantly lower than nearby vacation destinations in Colorado and Montana, which allows Sheridan to remain a desirable place to visit while bringing in funds for Sheridan County Travel and Tourism.
“In Denver, just the city and county alone charge 14.75%,” Parker said. ”Bozeman (Montana) charges 7% and Billings (Montana) charges 7% plus $2 for every room. So it’s fascinating that we’re significantly lower than those regional competitors.”
If approved by the county commission next Tuesday, the renewal of the lodging tax will appear on the ballot for the Nov. 8 general election, Parker said. In the 2018 general election, the countywide lodging tax succeeded with more than 65% of respondents — or 7,793 county residents — voting in favor of the tax.
In addition to the countywide lodging tax, there is also a 5% statewide lodging tax, which was signed into law by Gov. Mark Gordon in 2020. Of the statewide tax, 3% is dedicated to state revenues, with 80% of that amount deposited in the Wyoming tourism account and the remainder deposited in the Wyoming tourism reserve and projects account. The remaining 2% of the 5% tax is dedicated to local governments on a county-by-county basis.