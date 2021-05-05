SHERIDAN — A proposed nuisance abatement resolution received a unanimous no vote from the Sheridan County Commission Tuesday after a half hour of public comment.
According to Chairman Nick Siddle, the commission had heard from citizens both in favor of and opposed to the ordinance during the 45-day public comment period prior to the vote. But the 11 who gave public comment Tuesday morning were almost unanimously against the resolution, which ultimately influenced the commission’s vote.
“Certainly it’s a two-sided issue, and the side we heard today from the people who were here was pretty overwhelming, but it is kind of a squeaky wheel gets the grease thing,” Siddle said.
“We did get letters in favor of this …but they’re not here for crying out loud, and you are, you know?” Commissioner Terry Cram said. “And that’s the way the system works as far as I’m concerned.”
The proposed rules were created to comply with Wyoming Statute 18-2-201, which gives counties numerous powers including the ability to declare nuisances, according to Sheridan County Deputy Attorney Clint Beaver.
Under the proposed rules, a nuisance was defined as the use of property “which poses a threat to the health or safety of the citizens of Sheridan County.” According to state statute, anyone who fails to remove a nuisance will be assessed a civil penalty of up to $100 each day the violation continues.
The rules highlight two particular types of nuisances that would be unlawful in Sheridan County. The first is the outside storage of five or more inoperative or unlicensed vehicles in agricultural, rural residential and industrial zones. The second is the accumulation of vehicle parts or tires that present a danger to the public in the form of collapse, fire or the harboring of vermin or dangerous chemicals.
Many who spoke against the resolution saw it as a dangerous example of government overreach.
“When we first came here, we said the Pledge of Allegiance, and it said ‘liberty,’” Kevin Palmer said. “Liberty means freedom to do what you want. I understand government wants to do what they do, but if it doesn’t cause environmental damage or damage on your neighbor’s property, you should have a right to do what you want… If you don’t like what’s on a guy’s land, your neck has muscles. Turn. You don’t have to look at it.”
“It’s about our freedoms,” Ginger Adsit said. “We’re Americans. We live in Sheridan, Wyoming, because we want to keep our freedoms. That’s why we don’t live in New York City. We like it here because we can do what we want to do. When you buy property and you spend a lot on the property, you want to do what you want to do on that property…I am just grateful to live here, and I hope that you realize that’s why we’re here: so we can have our freedoms and do what we want on our own property.”
Ranchester Mayor Peter Clark was the only commenter who spoke in favor of the county’s efforts and said the resolution provided the county with the ability to address concerns as they arose.
“If your neighbors don’t mind, I don’t mind,” Clark said. “But you do have to have the tools in your box to be able to address those issues when they do come up. You don’t have to use them, but you have them, and I think it’s important to do things like that.”
The commissioners decided the resolution was not ready for approval at this time. In addition to citizen concerns, commissioners expressed concern about how they could enforce the resolution with limited staff. The resolution, if approved, would have been enforced by the county planner’s office, which is already short-staffed, according to Cram.
“My biggest problem with the whole deal is we’re not staffed to enforce this,” Cram said. “…Until we’re all staffed up and know where our budget’s going to be, I can’t even talk about doing this.”
“I don’t see how it would ever be enforced,” Commissioner Lonnie Wright said. “With my short experience on the commission, I don’t think the county has the personnel or the money or the time to commit to any kind of enforcement so I would not be in favor of this.”
Commissioner Christi Haswell noted a nuisance resolution has been discussed by the commission in the past, and it will likely come up again in a matter of years. But, in the resolution’s present form, it simply wasn’t ready, she said.
“It’s clear to me that this isn’t ready and may never be ready, I don’t know,” Haswell said. “But I couldn’t vote in support of this today.”