SHERIDAN — Sheridan County commissioners requested Wyoming’s congressional delegation support the allocation of funds to address a gap in weather radar coverage in the Sheridan County area.
State Water Division Two Superintendent Dave Schroeder requested commission support for the gap in February. Schroeder said while the radar would help with weather monitoring, it would also aid in forecasting stream runoff.
“Gap filling radar has a multitude of benefits,” he said. “...The true benefits that really help sell this are forecasting severe weather events. (Sheridan County is) in, truly, a hole as far as radar coverage.”
Schroeder said the county is currently served by weather radars in Rapid City, South Dakota; Billings, Montana; and Riverton.
“Well, those radars don’t see very well over the mountain peaks or even the divide between Arvada (Wyoming) and Sheridan,” Schroeder said.
He said he envisions up to three gap filling radars mounted on trailers so they can be moved and more adequately address needs.
Schroeder said the gap filling radars are similar to radars used by the National Weather Service. He also said they would cost about $1 million upfront and roughly $250,000 each year to maintain.
Funding the program has been a conversation at the national level, according to Schroeder. Congressional delegations from other western states have pushed to fund it federally.
The NWS submitted a report to Congress in 2020 that recognized gaps in coverage but said those gaps “do not lead to significant variations in warning services provided by the NWS.” Meaning, there was insufficient evidence to show gaps were more dangerous than areas with better coverage from NWS radars.
Commission Chair Christi Haswell said radar maps in Sheridan often do not show weather systems that are approaching the area.
“This has caused a very dangerous situation for our first responders,” she said in the letter. “For example, while on the fire lines battling a fire, firefighters have seen large thunderstorms approaching their location with no indication of the weather system on the radar.”
Haswell said the lack of information keeps first responders in harm’s way.
Sheridan County emergency management coordinator Jesse Ludikhuize said Lynn Budd, director of Wyoming Homeland Security, will meet with Wyoming’s congressional delegation about the gap filling radar at the end of the month.
The commission voted unanimously to ratify the letter sent to the senators.
The commission also voted unanimously to ratify letters:
• in support of Sheridan Community Land Trust’s efforts to receive funds from the Laura Jane Musser Foundation for construction of the Red Grade Trails System in the Bighorns.
• in support of Wyoming Department of Transportation’s grant application for reconstruction of US 87/WYO 335/Coffeen Avenue.
The project would increase safety and restore deteriorating roadways.
• requesting Gov. Mark Gordon and the State Loan and Investment Board consider the county’s application for ARPA funding to complete the emPATH and Crisis Stabilization Unit at Sheridan Memorial Hospital. The letter said the emPATH unit will help provide a solution to the mental health crisis in the area.