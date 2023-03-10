SHERIDAN — Sheridan County commissioners requested Wyoming’s congressional delegation support the allocation of funds to address a gap in weather radar coverage in the Sheridan County area.

State Water Division Two Superintendent Dave Schroeder requested commission support for the gap in February. Schroeder said while the radar would help with weather monitoring, it would also aid in forecasting stream runoff.

