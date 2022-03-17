SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Commission unanimously approved changes to rules and regulations for permitting commercial solar energy facilities.
Sheridan County Planner Mark Reid said during a meeting Tuesday the need for the changes was brought to the county’s attention during the permitting process for Sheridan Solar LLC. In February 2021, the commission denied — on a 5-0 vote — the application of Sheridan Solar, citing numerous concerns and inconsistencies within the company’s 322-page application.
If the application had been approved, Sheridan Solar would have been the county’s first commercial solar energy facility.
“We went through the process and after it was all said and done, members of the board expressed some concern and perhaps frustration with the lack of ability to allow amendments during the review process,” Reid said.
Thus, the approved rule changes allow applicants to revise an application as new information is gleaned from public hearings held by the county planning and zoning commission and county commission.
Sheridan Solar was unable to revise its application during the public hearing process. Instead, they now need to rewrite their application and resubmit it from scratch. The rules and regulation changes should streamline the process for future applicants so entities don’t have to go through the approval process multiple times.
“Personally, I think that’s the reason we have hearings: to learn from the public things that should be addressed and to give the applicant the ability to make improvements as the application moves through the review,” Reid said.
Shannon Anderson, Powder River Basin Resource Council attorney and organizer, spoke in favor of the changes.
“We believe it’s a good rule and will help the county move forward with some much-needed economic development,” Anderson said.
Similarly, Commissioner Christi Haswell said the changes went a long way toward improving the application process.
“I just appreciate that these new rules and regs…really give us an opportunity to take public comment into account … and gives us an opportunity to address it,” Haswell said. “I also appreciate that, if there are significant changes from the prior application, we can hold a public hearing. It gives us flexibility, it gives us a clear timeline and it gives us a chance to address public questions. I think it’s a good change.”
Prior to the commission’s decision Tuesday, the county collected written public comments on the issue for nearly two months, Sheridan County Administrative Director Renee Obermueller said. The county also published a notice of intent to change the regulations multiple times.
There are not currently any solar applications pending in the county, Reid said. Sheridan Solar has not resubmitted their application yet.
In other Sheridan County Commission news:
The commission approved some minor revisions to the Freedom Ranch Conservation Subdivision.
Reid said the revisions include changes in the septic drain field easement, an addition of a 79-foot section of Sheridan Area Water Supply water line easement missing on the original plat and the movement of a driveway originally placed on a steep slope.
Commissioner Terry Cram said none of the changes were substantial, and they simply cleaned up the plat approved by the commissioners Feb. 15.
“These are pretty innocuous changes,” Cram said. “…They are just things that weren’t noticed in the original plat.”
The county commissioners approved the Freedom Ranch subdivision on a 4-0 vote last month, marking the end of a yearlong process for developer Todd Grieg. The meeting was preceded by more than an hour of public comment, with commenters evenly divided between supporters and those concerned about the impacts of 20 new septic tanks on ground water; increased traffic; and increased light pollution, among other things.