SHERIDAN — Upon the recommendation of the Sheridan County fire warden and the fire chiefs of the Rural Fire Protection Districts, the Sheridan County Commissioners rescinded Resolution 22-07-025, which lifts the partial fire restrictions imposed July 22, 2022. Effective immediately, open burning will be allowed in Sheridan County.
The public is urged to be very cautious with any open burning in the county. Weather conditions can quickly change this time of year, grass and other light fuels can dry if the weather warms up or the winds blows, making for high fire danger.