SHERIDAN — A semitrailer that became stuck on Keystone Road while avoiding the port-of-entry outside Sheridan Feb. 27 serves as part of a longstanding problem for Sheridan County.
Sheridan County Commissioner Nick Siddle said semitrailers traveling on the unmaintained county road are a recurring problem, despite the county’s best efforts to curb it. Semitrailer travel on the dirt road can cause deep ruts, Siddle said, and can also put trucks at risk when the road is snowy or muddy.
“We have a sign where you leave Soldier Creek (Road) that says ‘no semis,’” Siddle said. “We even have a good place where they can turn around. But they keep going…The problem obviously hasn’t gone away. Putting up signs obviously isn’t the answer.”
Sheridan County Sheriff Allen Thompson said his office has been discussing this topic for years.
“…We’ve gone so far as to ask Google to not show that as a legitimate route from Sheridan to Dayton so those trucks will stay on the maintained county road,” Thompson said. “We’re going to continue to have this (issue) as long as people use GPS systems to find a way to avoid the port-of-entry.”
Wyoming Highway Patrol civilian officers regulate and confirm compliance for commercial driver’s license operators traveling into Montana and Wyoming at the port-of-entry located about 18 miles south of the Montana-Wyoming border. Driving on Keystone provides a way for drivers to bypass inspections at the port, Thompson said, and while it isn’t a frequent problem, Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office staff is notified of semitrailers on the road at least once or twice a year.
Thompson said he is open to further conversations about how to limit semitrailer travel on Keystone including seasonal road closures or closing the road to certain types and weights of vehicles.
Lt. Erik Jorgensen of Wyoming Highway Patrol said his agency has had success enforcing similar road closures.
“We have had success when we shut down roads to light high-profile vehicles when it’s really windy,” Jorgensen said. “We’ve had very good success writing citations for driving on a closed road when that happens. So I can see that as correlating really well to this type of a seasonal road closure to commercial traffic….There’s definitely an ability to impose vehicle restrictions on a specific road.”
Thompson said he was open to having a conversation with Deputy County Attorney Clint Beaver, county engineer Ken Muller and other stakeholders about the best solutions for the issue. Siddle acknowledged it might be difficult to find a solution, but said it was worth trying.
“We’re not going to get a perfect solution,” Siddle said. “But I’d rather be proactive about it.”