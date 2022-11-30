Coronavirus


SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Public Health Response Coordinator Edward Hinzman reported Tuesday high levels of community transmission of COVID-19, as well as a high rank for COVID-19 in the community. 

As of 4:21 a.m. Tuesday, 34 confirmed COVID-19 cases were active and two probable cases were active. Currently, three individuals are hospitalized at Sheridan Memorial Hospital for COVID-19. 

