SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Commission voted unanimously to deny a conditional use permit for a siding business in an urban residential zone of the county Tuesday.
Affordable Siding Solutions requested a permit to operate on the property of James and Rose Hendrickson on a one-acre parcel at 1125 Park St. The property would have been used for equipment and material storage and metal fabrication, according to Sheridan County Planner Mark Reid.
On Jan. 7, the county planning commission voted 3-0 to deny the request, and found the business was not an appropriate fit for an urban residential zone. The county commission followed suit, voting 4-0 to deny the request. Commission Chair Nick Siddle was absent from the meeting.
“It wasn’t fit… to be in a residential area,” Commissioner Terry Cram said. “It’s just not a real good fit… The way it is right now I couldn’t consider it.”
In other Sheridan County Commission news:
Nate Kane of Ranchester was appointed to a four-year term on the Sheridan County Weed and Pest Control District. Kane will serve on the board through Jan. 1, 2025. Andrew King of Ranchester also applied for the seat.