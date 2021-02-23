SHERIDAN — Twenty-two of the 23 nonprofits that applied for funding through the Sheridan County Community Charitable Relief Program received funding through the program last week.
Similar programs were set up across the state last year by Gov. Mark Gordon to provide grant funding to organizations that have provided public assistance or seen a decline in donations during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sheridan County distributed a total of $619,906.88 through the program, with the largest amounts — more than $71,000 apiece — going to Compass Center for Families, Sheridan Dog and Cat Shelter, The Salvation Army of Sheridan and Volunteers of America.
The only organization applying that did not receive funds was the WyldFlower Learning Community.
Gordon allocated more than $12.1 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funding to Wyoming counties and tribal governments for the programs to distribute grant funding to organizations.
Initial applications for the funding through Sheridan County totaled approximately $797,000.
Organizations receiving funding through the Sheridan County Community Charitable Relief Program include:
• Antelope Butte Foundation — $25,000
• Antelope Butte Ski Patrol — $609.88
• Big Horn Equestrian Center — $20,666.61
• Compass Center for Families — $71,661.92
• Sheridan Dog & Cat Shelter — $71,957.14
• Downtown Sheridan Association — $11,520.06
• Grace Anglican Church — $28,592.17
• Joey’s Fly Fishing Foundation — $20,000
• KARZ Club — $6,303.43
• Northern Wyoming Mental Health Center — $38,345.94
• Raising Readers in Wyoming — $3,000
• Reproductive Healthcare of the Bighorns — $25,000
• Second Chance Sheridan Cat Rescue — $2,392
• Sheridan Community Land Trust — $2,622.72
• Sheridan County YMCA — $11,197.67
• The Food Group — $19,971
• The Hub on Smith — $36,784
• The Salvation Army of Sheridan — $71,957.14
• Tongue River Valley Community Center — $4,040
• Volunteers of America Northern Rockies — $71,951.21
• WREN Foundation — $14,455
• WYO Performing Arts and Education Center — $61,879