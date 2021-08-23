SHERIDAN — Approximately 434,808 images from Sheridan County’s recent past — ranging from marriage records to mining claims — will soon be accessible at a computer near you.
The digitization of documents from between the years of 1990 and 2010 will mark the end of a nearly decade-long journey to make all of the county’s documents searchable and accessible on the internet, according to Sheridan County Administrative Director Renee Obermueller.
“Digitization is something we would like to do because we think it will benefit the public and our operations at the county level,” Obermueller said.
County staff budgeted $250,000 to have Minnesota-based digitization company ArcaSearch digitize the documents, Obermueller said. The documents being digitized will include deeds, mortgages, notaries, mining claims, certificates of appropriation, marriage records and other miscellaneous documents.
The project will close a major gap in digital records for the county, according to Sheridan County Clerk and Recorder Eda Schunk Thompson. Currently, records from the county’s inception through the 1980s are available on ArcaSearch. Documents from the last 11 years are searchable through another database managed by Tyler Technologies.
In addition to those two databases, county staff has also been digitizing files through a company called Laserfiche, Schunk Thompson said. Work was performed by the staff of the clerk’s office and the county’s information technology department, but the time-consuming process — which involved taking 800-page books and separating them into individual documents — simply wasn’t sustainable long term, Schunk Thompson said.
“Laserfiche was time consuming and labor intensive and neither my office nor the IT office had staff to do the work,” Schunk Thompson said. “In the past, IT had a position dedicated to the Laserfiche project, but that is no longer the case.”
As part of the agreement with ArcaSearch, the company will convert any files previously digitized through Laserfiche and make them available in the ArcaSearch database, Schunk Thompson said. Laserfiche files will be converted from a PDF format to a photo format, which should result in higher-quality images for users, Obermueller said.
Once the project is completed, the clerk’s office will continue to offer both the ArcaSearch and Tyler Technologies systems for free on public computers in the county’s land vault, Schunk Thompson said. However, both systems will also be offered online for a subscription fee for those who wish to research from home or work.
While the county typically bids out big projects like the digitization project, they chose to work with ArcaSearch this year without bidding it out, Obermueller said. The reason for this is practical.
“We had an established relationship with ArcaSearch since we started the process with them,” Obermueller said. “It didn’t make sense to start work with another company and create another separate database. Our digital documentation has been kind of piecemeal in the past, but our goal with this project is to finally have everything in one place and to make it easily accessible to county residents.”
The digitization project has not started, but Schunk Thompson hopes to complete it by the end of the fiscal year in June 2022.