SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Commission resolved five of seven Sheridan County split ballots created during the Wyoming Legislature’s redistricting process.
On Tuesday, the commission approved a resolution shifting precinct boundaries to eliminate five of the county’s split ballots.
County Commissioner Nick Siddle said the changes were necessary “to ensure election security and accuracy.”
“Our elections office and our clerk’s office has done an outstanding job working through these changes that the Legislature gave us to deal with, and this is necessary to make sure our elections are very accurate,” Siddle said.
A split ballot is specially created for a particular voter or for a small group of voters, Sheridan County Clerk Eda Schunk Thompson said. Split ballots create challenges in ensuring each resident receives the correct ballot and is voting for races in the resident’s district. In addition, it can put voters’ anonymity at risk when there are only a few voters using a certain ballot.
“In taking these suggestions, you would eliminate a second ballot in these five precincts, which is ideal,” Schunk Thompson told commissioners. “…(Otherwise) our election judges in each precinct would have to patiently talk to each voter and ask them what street and house they live on in order to hand out more than one ballot. By you taking action today, we only have one ballot in each of these precincts to hand out.”
To fix the split ballots, the following precinct boundaries were changed:
A southwestern portion of precinct 2-2, which is in House District 29 and Senate District 21, has been moved into precinct 2-5, which is in House District 51 and SD21. The polling place for the residents in this section has moved from the Fairgrounds Exhibit Hall (Senior Citizen Center) to the Fairgrounds Exhibit Hall (Highland).
A northwestern portion of precinct 2-4, which is in HD29 and SD21, has been moved into precinct 2-5. The polling place for the residents in this section has moved from the Fairgrounds Exhibit Hall (Senior Citizen Center) to the Fairgrounds Exhibit Hall (Highland).
A northern portion of precinct 4-2, which is in House District 30 and Senate District 22, has moved into precinct 4-4, which is in HD29 and SD21. The polling place for the residents in this section has moved from Culligan of Sheridan to Holy Name Catholic Church.
A western portion of precinct 4-3, which is in HD30 and SD22, has moved into precinct 4-4. There will be no change of polling place for residents in this section.
A northeastern portion of precinct 6-1, which is in HD30 and SD22, has moved into precinct 13-1, which represents HD51 and SD21. The polling place for residents in this section will change from Bethesda Worship Center to Fairgrounds Exhibit Hall (Church).
Schunk Thompson said county residents are encouraged to call the county’s Elections Supervisor Brenda Kekich at 307-674-2515 with questions regarding the changes. In addition, the county will mail out informational postcards Friday to all registered voters with information on precinct changes affecting them.
The precinct boundary changes come after the March approval of the Wyoming Legislature’s redistricting plan. After every 10-year census count, state governments take on the task of redistricting, or redrawing the maps that determine who will represent a given area.
Sheridan County was a frequent subject of discussion and debate in this year’s redistricting discussions, and the final plan has all of the county’s House and Senate districts over the standard 5% population deviation, which means voters are underrepresented and the state risks the possibility of litigation from unsatisfied constituents.
The final product has been criticized by numerous individuals, including the chair of the Wyoming Democratic Party, for how the plan creates split ballots and underrepresents citizens.