SHERIDAN — In the second of two public meetings, engineers and architects revealed preliminary designs for the greenspace project on a currently closed section of Brooks Street Tuesday.
Toward the bottom of the steep road will be the proposed greenspace with a walking path, a covered seating area with chairs and tables and a raised platform for outdoor performances, along with plants and spaces for public art.
In an effort to reduce county maintenance, the greenspace will include an irrigation system for the plants and heated concrete to reduce the need for snow removal during the winter season, project manager Tim Brugger said.
The pathways will be closed to bicyclists, and the path has been oriented in such a way to deter use by skateboarders, Senior Engineer Jeff Feck said.
“We’ve added some turns and stairways and things to help prevent that,” Feck said. “But I don’t think you’re ever completely going to stop it.”
The top of the hill will be used for additional short-term parking for the county courthouse, county engineer Ken Muller said.
“Between the old sheriff’s office and the historical courthouse and the annex is where all the law enforcement brings people into court,” Muller said. “There are also a lot of deliveries and everything and it gets really congested back there… We thought if we could provide a little extra parking, it would help that.”
“We were struggling even in the last meeting landscaping the whole thing…,” Feck said. “So I think the parking area really helps solve a couple issues. It’s serving a greater purpose up there, and we’re not just landscaping for the sake of landscaping.”
The goal is for the team at Morrison-Maierle, including Brugger and Feck, to have a completed design for the project by July 1, Muller said, with a target summer 2023 construction date.
“We just submitted a statement of interest for more funding for construction,” Muller said. “We’ll know hopefully in August or September if we’re going to be awarded that. That money wouldn’t be available until October 1, so Morrison-Maierle is saying they can have the plans ready to go for construction season next year. It all kind of depends on grant funding.”
For years, the section of Brooks Street adjacent to the courthouse would close seasonally from first snowfall in the winter to final melt-off in the spring, due to the street’s steep 14% grade, Sheridan County Commissioner Nick Siddle previously said. The street was permanently closed during winter 2019 following an accident in which a pedestrian was hit while using a crosswalk.
County commissioners voted to vacate the property in the summer of 2020 and have been considering options since then, Siddle said.
The county received a $100,000 Transportation Alternatives Project — or TAP — grant from the Wyoming Department of Transportation to fund the design project, Muller said, and is applying for other grants to cover construction costs.
Roughly a dozen individuals, including three Sheridan County commissioners, attended the March 15 planning meeting. Siddle said he was excited by the plans and couldn’t wait to see the finished product.
“There’s starting to be a vision and that’s very important,” Siddle said.