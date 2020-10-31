SHERIDAN — The numbers show what most locals already know: Red Grade Road has seen more traffic in recent years than it has in the past.
With that knowledge in mind, Sheridan County officials looked at options to address the change.
“We could improve it to some road standard for the multiple uses it sees now or bite the bullet and make it strictly an ORV trail,” Sheridan County Engineer Ken Muller said. “Those are the two extremes.”
“The answer, we think, is somewhere in the middle,” Sheridan County Commissioner Tom Ringley added.
In August 2020, the county conducted a traffic study on Red Grade Road to gauge the increase in use. The study found the average daily traffic increased by 27.4% compared to the last county done in 2011. In addition, the peak 24-hour traffic count went up by 16.8% compared to 2011.
The increase in traffic — and the variety of traffic, which ranges from passenger vehicles to motorcycles and off-road vehicles — has created safety concerns and increased the pressure on road maintenance.
According to Jason Ruybal, an engineering employee with the Bighorn National Forest, said Red Grade Road is maintained through both the U.S. Forest Service and a cooperative agreement with the county.
“This allows us to work together and pull our resources to maintain the road,” Ruybal said. “It is one of the few roads that the county assisted with due to their county roads and inholdings in the area. Through this agreement and joint effort the road receives yearly blading, ditch cleaning, culvert/drainage maintenance, signing and gate work.”
Ruybal also noted issues that have increased over the years.
"Higher utilization and new types of uses (seeing more bike and horse traffic lately along and increase in UTV use) of the road have the potential to necessitate a more frequent maintenance schedule and potential for user conflict," he said.
While the road enters Bighorn National Forest land further east, the agreement tasks Sheridan County with maintenance of the road up to the Dome Lake turnoff.
Muller said the county spends roughly $70,000 per year on maintaining the road, which is typically only from the spring through the fall.
In November, Muller will present a grant application to Sheridan County commissioners seeking funding through the Federal Land Access Program, which helps communities maintain and improve roads that provide access to federal land.
Muller said the grant money would allow the county to improve roughly 10.9 miles of road, though that project may be split into two phases. That would improve Red Grade Road essentially up to the turn that leads to Park Reservoir.
The total projected cost is roughly $13 million, which includes both engineering and construction. Potential work would include widening the road, improvements for draining and improvements for surfacing. It would not include paving the road and would not allow for the road to be open year-round.
If the county is not successful in securing the federal funding, though, the work likely won’t be done as the county could not afford the improvements on its own.
“We’d just keep applying,” Muller said.
The application is due by early December, with a determination delivered back to the county by the middle of 2021. That means engineering and design for the project could potentially begin in 2021 with construction starting in 2022.
Ringley credited Muller for being proactive in trying to secure funding for the road. He added that use will likely continue to increase with a growing local population.
In addition, he said, the road has been added to the Wyoming Trails Program, which increases the publicity for the area. Sheridan Travel and Tourism, too, has promoted the Bighorn Mountains as a destination, increasing recreational use of the area by locals and visitors alike.
As the Sheridan Community Land Trust works to add additional trails to that area of the mountain, too, Ringley anticipates additional use.