SHERIDAN — Design work for the restoration of the Sheridan County historic courthouse and jail is moving forward following the approval of an agreement between the county and Cushing Terrell of Billings, Montana.
The approval of the agreement is a step forward in a project needed for roughly a decade, according to County Administrative Director Renee Obermueller.
In spring 2019, Obermueller began the request for proposal process with architects to address deficiencies at the historic courthouse and jail, including the building’s exterior and drainage problems.
Deficiencies with the building include drainage, the cupola, paint, metal, mortar and water damage, Obermueller said. Courthouse elevators are also approaching the end of their lives.
After a thorough assessment of submissions from three firms, Cushing Terrell was chosen in July 2019 to perform a pre-assessment of the building’s most pressing rehabilitative needs. However, the work was postponed in 2020 due to budget concerns, Obermueller said.
Cushing Terrell will now complete the design work and will eventually help the county go to bid for the construction, Obermueller said. The commission approved a $242,500 agreement with the engineering and design firm, which is consistent with the county’s earlier agreement from 2019.
The courthouse renovation project is expected to last several years, Obermueller said, and the estimated total cost of the project is $3 million.
In other Sheridan County Commission news:
The commission approved a $227,750 contract with the Wyoming Department of Health for the funding and oversight of the Community Services Block Grant program for Sheridan and Big Horn counties.
The Community Services Block Grant is administered at the federal level by the Department of Health and Human Services and traces its roots to President Lyndon B. Johnson's War on Poverty, which launched in 1964.
The Community Services Block Grant is administered to help those with low incomes achieve economic security, to ensure communities where people with low incomes live are healthy and offer economic opportunity and to ensure people with low incomes are engaged and active in building opportunities in communities.
Locally, the dollars will be shared among local nonprofits such as The Hub on Smith, Sheridan Health Center and Volunteers of America, according to Obermueller.
Roughly $65,540 of this year’s dollars will be administered by Sheridan to organizations in Big Horn County. Sheridan County took over the administration of Big Horn County’s CSBG funds earlier this year after no organization stepped up as the grant administrator there.
Under the agreement, County Prevention Manager Ann Perkins will perform all administrative duties related to the dollars, just as she does in Sheridan County. Compass Center for Families will help provide emergency services in Big Horn County.
The contract is in effect until Nov. 15, 2022.
The commission unanimously approved the appointment of Ken Heuermann to the Sheridan County Historic Preservation Commission for a three-year term effective immediately.
Heuermann, a retired antique and rare book dealer, brings archaeological experience and “a deep historical interest” to the board, according to his application.
The historic preservation commission was formed in 1993 and relaunched in 2019 after several years of inactivity. The commission’s mission is “to enhance and protect Sheridan County’s cultural heritage and preserve the natural environments by partnering with citizens, agencies and organizations to identify, evaluate, protect, educate and encourage stewardship of the county’s cultural resources,” according to board chair Kristin Campbell.
The commission approved a $32,280 grant agreement with the Wyoming Office of Homeland Security, which will provide funding for the county’s emergency management program.
The grant dollars can be used for salaries, equipment purchases and other expenses related to the operations of the county’s program, according to Emergency Management Coordinator Bruce Edwards.
The agreement is in place through Sept. 30, 2022.