SHERIDAN — The snow is leaving, and spring burning season has started. The Sheridan County commissioners and Sheridan County fire chiefs ask the public to be cautious with any open burning in the county.
Grass and other light fuels can dry quickly if the weather warms up or the wind blows. Rural fire departments have already responded to escaped prescribed burns in Sheridan County.
Prior to any planned outside burning:
• Notify the Sheridan County Dispatch Center at 307-672-2413. This will avoid dispatching volunteer firefighters to investigate reported smoke the dispatch office didn’t know was planned burn.
• Check the weather forecast for warnings. If increased winds are predicted, avoid burning prior and during that time.
• Have fire tools, water and a phone readily available.
• Do not delay calling for help if your burn gets out of hand. Early response can minimize control efforts and potential damage.