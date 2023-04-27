Today

Windy. Some showers early then partly cloudy overnight. Low 34F. WNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tonight

Windy. Some showers early then partly cloudy overnight. Low 34F. WNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tomorrow

Generally sunny despite a few afternoon clouds. High 63F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.