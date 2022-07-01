SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Board of County Commissioners reminded area residents and visitors during this Independence Day holiday the use of fireworks is limited to 6:01 a.m. through 11:30 p.m. daily from July 1 through July 7, except for permitted supervised public displays.
Commissioners also reminded individuals and families that:
• Fireworks are not permitted on county land and easements, or on public roads and highways.
• The use of fireworks is prohibited within 50 feet of any occupied structure without permission of the owner. An occupied structure means a structure or vehicle, whether or not a person is present; where any person lives or carries on business or other calling; where people assemble for purposes of business, government, education, religion, entertainment or public transportation; which is used for overnight accommodation of persons, or in which a person may reasonably be expected to be present. Supervised public displays permitted by the Board of County Commissions may have different rules.
• Residents are asked to be mindful of neighbors, livestock, pets and wildlife when properly using fireworks.
The public is also urged to be very cautious with any open burning. Prior to any planned burning, including bonfires please people are asked to:
• Notify the Dispatch Center at 307-672-2413 so the fire department doesn’t show up uninvited.
• Check the weather forecast for warnings and if increased winds are predicted, avoid burning prior and during that time.
• Have fire tools, water and a phone readily available.
• Do not delay calling for help if your burn gets out of hand as early response can minimize control efforts and potential damage.
For more information see sheridancounty.com.