SHERIDAN — For years, the closure of Brooks Street was a sign of winter’s arrival.
Barriers would prevent travel on Brooks from first snowfall in the winter to the melting of the last snow in the spring due to the road’s steep grade, according to Sheridan Police Department Lt.Tom Ringley.
But this year, the road didn’t reopen. The barriers remained through the summer, fall and beginning of another winter.
According to Sheridan County Commission Chairman Nick Siddle, the ongoing closure of the section of road between Whitney and Burkitt streets is a sign of major changes in the street’s future. Earlier this year, that section of road was vacated by the city of Sheridan and deeded over to Sheridan County. Siddle said the county does not plan to reopen Brooks Street.
“The road is far too steep to meet our current road standards,” Siddle said. “That’s why it was closed every winter. It’s quite a dangerous road. While it is technically grandfathered in, we thought it was best to close it to the public.”
There were other hazards on Brooks Street, even when it wasn’t covered in snow and ice, Ringley said.
“Our primary concern was the safety of pedestrians crossing from the courthouse to the county parking lot on the north side of Burkitt,” Ringley said. “We always felt like there was a potential for accidents there.”
The county is currently pursuing options for the property, and has received a Transportation Alternatives Project grant from the Wyoming Department of Transportation, which allows the county to study the property and make plans for its future.
“We want to develop that property into something friendly for public use,” Siddle said. “We’re thinking maybe a grassy area with some park benches.”
TAP grants fund projects improving the cultural, historic and environmental aspects of transportation infrastructure, including streetscape improvement, according to WYDOT.
The grant is for $100,000 with $20,000 to be paid by the county and the remainder paid by WYDOT, Siddle said. The county and WYDOT expect to send out a joint request for proposals for the project in the next few months, Siddle said.
Once the study is complete, the county will pursue other grant opportunities to fund the recommended changes, Siddle said.
“Given the budget constraints that we’re under right now, it’s something that will have to be funded largely, or entirely, by grant dollars,” Siddle said. “But we’re excited to move forward, and create something that the public can enjoy year-round.”