SHERIDAN — Sheridan County will soon boast a new autopsy facility and coroner’s office. The project, which was approved by Sheridan County commissioners March 1, marks the county’s first dedicated coroner’s office space, Sheridan County forensic pathologist Dr. Thomas Bennett said, and the new space could increase security, capacity and convenience for death investigators in Sheridan.
“We will have a standalone coroner’s office [when] we’ve never had that before,” County Administrative Director Renee Obermueller said.
During its most recent meeting, the county commission officially OK’d an architectural services agreement with Arete Design Group to design the coroner’s office and autopsy room.
The new facility will be built within the Sheridan County law enforcement compound, in an open space directly behind the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office, Obermueller said.
Per the commission’s agreement with Arete Design Group, design costs for the facility are not to exceed $62,766. Obermueller said total construction cost estimates remain unknown and will be determined based on proposed design, but the county plans to use American Rescue Plan Act funds to finance the project.
The project, which Obermueller said the county has been considering for several years, stems from a larger movement in Wyoming to decouple funeral homes and county coroner’s offices, Bennett explained. In Wyoming, some county coroners — elected officials responsible for death investigations — are current or former funeral home directors, rather than forensic pathologists. This has been the case in Sheridan County for some time: P.J. Kane, former proprietor of Kane Funeral Home, is the current elected county coroner. Likewise, deputy county coroner Kevin Sessions currently owns Kane Funeral Home.
This means coroners have a business interest in bringing bodies awaiting autopsies to their funeral home because family members of the deceased often choose not to move their loved one’s body to another funeral home after the autopsy, Bennett said.
Kane and then-candidate for coroner Kimberly Kozel, owner of Sheridan Funeral Home, discussed this controversy during a 2018 candidate discussion. Kozel alleged Kane Funeral Home received more than its fair share of calls for autopsy services and said, if she were elected, she would ensure a fairer system. Kane responded by saying the coroner’s office gives families choice in where their loved one will be taken care of after death.
Coroner-funeral-home-crossover also means coroners must contract a forensic pathologist to perform a deceased person’s autopsy. Bennett currently conducts Sheridan County autopsies — as well as some autopsies in which a cadaver from around the region is brought to Sheridan County — out of a prep room in Kane Funeral Home.
Challenges remain in performing an autopsy in a funeral home, Bennett said. Although Bennett said Kane Funeral Home graciously allows use of the prep room for autopsies, the funeral home cannot operate with the level of security necessary for a forensic morgue.
By the nature of the business, funeral homes often have people coming and going, which can pose security challenges for autopsies. Some bodies under investigation, including cases in which foul play is suspected, must be kept in a secure environment to maintain the validity of the evidence gathered from the autopsy, Bennett said. A location with milling funeral attendees, then, is not the best way to maintain a secure autopsy.
Autopsies can also disrupt the normal course of business at the funeral home, Bennett said. Some autopsies are challenging to the senses, Bennett explained, a characteristic that can disrupt grieving processes in the funeral home.
The new facility, Bennett said, should solve these problems.
Because the new facility will be within the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office compound, efforts to ensure the security of bodies awaiting autopsy will be greatly reduced. Sheriff Allen Thompson said the sheriff’s office is the only county property staffed 24 hours a day, meaning the sheriff’s office can provide adequate security for the new autopsy room.
“It makes the most sense,” Thompson said.
This built-in security and the new autopsy room and office’s location within the Sheridan law enforcement compound will also speed up investigations, Bennett said. For pathologists performing autopsies, Bennett said proximity to law enforcement officers speeds up communication and makes investigations more efficient.
Bennett said the new facility will also be adequately ventilated to avoid disrupting other business.
However, the new facility will bring benefits beyond solving the problems generated in the funeral home prep room space, Bennett said. For instance, Bennett said the new facility will be big enough to accommodate autopsy attendees, such as prosecutors and peace officers. Inviting others into autopsies will provide continuing education for some stakeholders while allowing others the opportunity to ask direct questions about a case.
Although statute does not require law enforcement officers to be present during an autopsy, Undersheriff Levi Dominguez said the Sheridan County coroner can determine whether to invite investigating officers to the autopsy. In these cases, Dominguez said the sheriff’s office makes every effort to participate in the death investigation.
Dominguez said deputies’ participation can assist in the investigation while Bennett explained it can also be educational.
“It’ll be superb to have [police] officers, EMS, nurses, doctors, county attorneys come attend the autopsies,” Bennett said.
Ultimately, the new autopsy and office space will establish Sheridan as one of a few Wyoming cities, including Gillette, Casper and Jackson, with specialized autopsy facilities, Bennett explained. The resource may even lead other counties to transport cadavers here for analysis.
“It’s a tremendous service for the region as well as just Sheridan County,” Bennett said.