SHERIDAN — The use of fireworks during the Independence Day holiday is limited to 6:01 a.m. through 11:30 p.m. daily from July 1 through July 7, except for permitted supervised public displays.
Fireworks are not permitted on county land and easements or on public roads and highways. The use of fireworks is prohibited within 50 feet of any occupied structure without permission of the owner. An occupied structure means a structure or vehicle, whether or not a person is present; where any person lives or carries on business or other calling; where people assemble for purposes of business, government, education, religion, entertainment, or public transportation; which is used for overnight accommodation of persons, or in which a person may reasonably be expected to be present. Supervised public displays permitted by the Board of County Commissions may have different rules.