SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Board of County Commissioners reminded everyone that during this New Year’s holiday the use of fireworks is limited to 6:01 a.m. Dec. 31 until 2 a.m. Jan. 1, except for permitted supervised public displays.
In addition, they reminded area residents that fireworks are not permitted on county land, its roads and easements, or within 50 feet of any occupied structure without permission of the owner.
Residents are asked to be mindful of neighbors, livestock, pets and wildlife when properly using fireworks.
For more information, see www.sheridancounty.com/depts/fire-protection-districts/