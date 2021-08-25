SHERIDAN — Sheridan County officials are reminding residents fire season is not over. Partial fire restrictions remain in place in Sheridan County and will remain in effect until a longer trend of cool-wet weather transpires.
This year, in response to public comments, the county is allowing small “recreational” fires at residences. Such fires must be centered within a 15-foot cleared radius, free of any burnable vegetation and 15 feet away from any structure. This allows for a small fire in green backyards for cooking, warmth, religious, ceremonial or other special purposes. Residents are asked to keep recreational fires small, and ensure they are fires extinguished when unattended.
The Sheridan County Board of County Commissioners, rural fire departments and the county fire warden also thanked residents for their cooperation. Refraining from all open burning, discharge of fireworks, and following the guidelines when welding, grinding, branding and using a burn barrel will minimize the fire risk to Sheridan County.
For more information, see sheridancounty.com/depts/fire-protection-districts.