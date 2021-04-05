SHERIDAN — Officials with Sheridan County’s three K-12 school districts may soon finally find out the fate of Wyoming’s educational budget that is still being debated in Cheyenne by state lawmakers.
On Friday, the Wyoming Senate approved its version of House Bill 173 with amendments. The bill now goes to a conference committee Tuesday to work out differences between the two chambers.
School officials remain in a wait-and-see mode while trying to determine the impact on the county’s three districts, as lawmakers seek to address a $300-million shortfall in Wyoming’s education model.
“We’re not trying to destroy education,” said state Rep. Mark Jennings, R-Sheridan, on the need for cuts. “We just can’t continue on the path we have been on.
“By Tuesday, there will be a solution,” he added. “It might just not be a solution everyone likes.”
According to Jennings, Wyoming boasts one of the highest per-pupil expenditure rates in the nation. The state has been able to do so because of federal mineral royalties on coal, oil and gas production.
However, those revenue streams have experienced dramatic decline over the past several years.
Sheridan County School District 1 Superintendent Pete Kilbride said he preferred the Senate’s alternative of HB 173, which included a potential sales tax increase that would provide a new revenue stream and fewer cuts.
As lawmakers still work to reach a final budget compromise, Kilbride added the House bill could result in revenue reductions of $700,000 to as high as $800,000 for the district.
According to Kilbride, SCSD1 might not fill as many as a half-dozen positions districtwide that are set to come open due to attrition depending on what cuts are deemed necessary.
“But, $800,000 is not tightening your belt,” Kilbride added. “It’s just cutting.”
Like Kilbride, SCSD3 Board of Trustees Chair Amy Vineyard is still waiting to see what happens at the state level.
“We have been working with our budget for the last three years,” Vineyard said. “We are waiting for what the Legislature does this year, but are looking carefully at activities and in our general budget. We will be keeping all certified positions, keeping education our most important priority.”
Of particular importance, said SDSC3 Superintendent Charles Auzqui, is whether state lawmakers alter how teachers salaries and related insurance costs will be funded.
“I haven’t seen the numbers yet,” he said. “(But) it could have a very negative impact on smaller school districts like us.”
Officials in Sheridan County School District 2 officials might even have more specific concerns about the pending legislation.
The school district just recently approved the creation of a new virtual academy, with a three-year online pilot program to be offered to 9-12 grade students beginning next fall.
SCSD2 Board of Trustees Chair Susan Wilson said she’s concerned over possible amendments that may target and cut funding of online programs.
Still, Jennings said SCSD2 could be the role model state lawmakers point to when discussing possible cuts, as the district receives less state funding per pupil than most school districts statewide but produces some of the best test scores.
“We fund education exceptionally well and administration for school districts is top heavy,” Jennings said, adding he believes local school districts will be able to absorb potential budget cuts.
“SCSD2 is the poster child,” he said. “And, they pay their teachers and administration very well.”