SHERIDAN — With two months still to go in the year, Sheridan County has reported building levels through October not seen in the area since the peak of the coalbed methane boom in 2008.
According to figures provided by Sheridan County Planner Mark Reid, the county has processed 101 building permits through 10 months of 2020 in unincorporated areas of the county. Numbers in that range have not been seen since 2008, when 100 permits were processed for the entire year. In 2007, 114 permits were processed.
The valuation of the permits has also increased. The value of the 101 permits from 2006 totaled $180,814.57. In comparison, those processed in 2020 have totaled $210,272.
The numbers, though, offer a mixed bag for the community, Reid said.
“From a construction/development perspective, you’re probably seeing increased business. The same for real estate, finance and materials providers,” Reid said. “The trickle-down effect on Main Street will certainly be in play. More folks in the community typically produces an increased demand on public services.”
Reid added stresses on amenities and natural resources could be pushed to an unsustainable level, causing loss of wildlife habitat, scenic amenities and agricultural lands. But, he added, the county has an eye on the growth and officials have been preparing for such changes.
Both Reid and Kevin Bare, city of Sheridan building official, noted a number of reasons that could be causing the increase in building in the county.
“With the mass exodus of people leaving high-density areas and the great demand for real estate, Sheridan is a great draw,” Bare said. “We have elbow room to grow, competitive building permit fees, fast review times and some of the most current building codes to adhere to.”
While the county has seen increases in building, though, the city of Sheridan has not seen the same level of growth.
Through September 2020, the city of Sheridan had issued 67 commercial building permits — including new buildings, additions and alterations — with a total valuation of $17,331,908. Eighty-two residential permits were issued, with a valuation of about $10.6 million.
While the county has seen numbers equal to entire years worth of data in the first 10 months of 2020, the city’s numbers seem about on par compared to prior years.
For example, in 2019, 117 total residential permits were issued along with 89 commercial permits. In 2018, those numbers were 124 and 100 respectively.
“Some contributing factors that reflect the apparent lowering trend have to do with lot availability and contractor staffing,” Bare said.
He added in 2019, for example, many available lots in subdivisions had already been sold. In-fill lots or empty lots in established neighborhoods also had been quickly acquired, which forced those looking for new construction to look outside the city for available parcels.
“With price reductions in some areas of the county going down we began to see more people electing to build in areas such as the Powder Horn golf community,” Bare said. “One of the few benefits resulting from this year's pandemic was the lowering of interest rates. This enabled people to either refinance and renovate their existing home or qualify for a new loan to build on a new piece of property with more elbow room, such as can be found in the county.”
Both Bare and Reid, though, said the ability to realize additional growth in the area is at times limited by labor available in the construction industry.
Bare said contractors have told him they have homes to build, but don’t have the trained employees to fill the roles. Therefore, building enough homes to meet demand in the area is taking longer to complete.