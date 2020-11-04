SHERIDAN — Voter turnout in Sheridan County Tuesday topped any since at least 2002, with 16,546 ballots cast in the general election.
Statistics from the Sheridan County Elections Office showed 15,882 registered voters heading into Election Day, but additional people registered at the polls Tuesday.
The turnout was noticeable, as lines existed at some local polling places. The lines did not take much time to move through, though, allowing voters to still cast ballots quickly.
At the fairgrounds first thing Tuesday morning, there were short lines to register or check which precinct in which to vote, but the longer line came when voters were ready to submit their ballots.
The line to feed ballots into the vote counter at times snaked through the Sheridan County Fairgrounds Exhibit Hall, but typically did not take more than 15 minutes to move through.
Sheridan County has not seen voter turnout like Tuesday in recent history. The next closest year was in 2008, when 15,039 votes were cast. The average turnout for elections between 2002-2018 was roughly 12,627.
Statewide, voter turnout also increased compared to previous years. A total of 278,314 ballots were cast in Wyoming Tuesday. According to data posted on the Wyoming Secretary of State's website, Wyoming voters have not turned out in such numbers since at least 1978. The closest year was 2016, which saw 258,788 ballots cast.
In that year, too, more ballots were cast than the number of registered voters as of election day. This is possible because Wyoming state statute allows voters to register and vote at the polls on election day.
Nationally, too, voter turnout seems to be up. National news reports indicate that even before Election Day, 100 million Americans had cast their ballots. That represents nearly 75% of all ballots cast in 2016. With ballots still being counted Wednesday, the final tally of ballots cast likely will not be available for a few days.