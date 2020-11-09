Courthouse2WEB.jpg

SHERIDAN — Sheridan County officials announced temporary closures to a few departments within the government building Monday.

Sheridan County public works, engineering, Sheridan Area Water Supply and Geographic Information System offices will be closed to the public for walk-in traffic until Nov. 23 due to COVID-19 concerns.

Those departments are available for phone calls and to schedule meetings if necessary. Those open to calls include:

• Public works department at 307-675-2420

• SAWS at 307-675-2930

• GIS at 307-675-2473

Please continue to check the Sheridan County government website for updates on closures and reopenings at sheridancounty.com

