SHERIDAN — For one of his first tasks as the new Sheridan County emergency management coordinator, Jesse Ludikhuize will spearhead a project to update the county’s comprehensive emergency operations plan.
The operations plan outlines how the county will cope with hazards threatening the county — from floods to fires to cybersecurity issues.
“That’s what this document is really supposed to do,” Ludikhuize said. “It’s supposed to… instruct all of the departments that would be affected on what their roles and responsibilities would be and how to manage a particular incident.”
The document was last updated in 2014, Ludikhuize told Sheridan County commissioners Feb. 28, and some of the individual response plans located within it date as far back as 2005. As such, there is much work to be done.
“This is a very important document for the county,” Ludikhuize said. “The problem is that there are a few things missing from this document. There’s nothing about cybersecurity response, and that is required by the federal government that we include that. There’s also nothing in here about how we respond to incidents at the airport…This is so outdated at this point that it’s not really useful if we would need it in a major incident.”
In addition to serving as the foundation for the county’s emergency response plans, the document is also a prerequisite for the county to receive federal Homeland Security grants for the local emergency management office, Ludikhuize said.
During the Feb. 28 meeting, Ludikhuize asked the commission to start soliciting bids for a rewrite of the plan. Teton County recently completed a similar project for $39,000. This amount included a rewrite of the document and a tabletop exercise training county officials in how to utilize the document, Ludikhuize said.
Obermueller recommends using American Rescue Plan Act dollars to fund the rewrite of the plan. Ludikhuize said he hopes to have the process completed by the end of 2022.
In other Sheridan County Commission news:
During its March 1 meeting, the commission approved a professional architectural services award to Arete Design to design two proposed projects.
The first project is the renovation and remodel of the lower level of the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office, including renovating the existing emergency operations and training center space and remodeling existing space to include several new offices, Obermueller said. The cost of the design phase for the first project is not to exceed $24,068.
The second project involves building a coroner’s office and autopsy room to the north of the sheriff’s office, Obermueller said. The county has never had a dedicated coroner’s office space, Obermueller said, and has instead operated out of local funeral homes.
“We’ve talked about this for several years, and I think we can take advantage of the (American Rescue Plan Act) funds we do have and finally get this done once and for all,” Obermueller said.
The cost of the design phase for the second project is not to exceed $62,766, Obermueller said, with the combined design cost of both projects not to exceed $86,834.