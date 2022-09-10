SHERIDAN — Sheridan County, in partnership with federal organizations, will conduct a test of the Wireless Emergency Alert system Tuesday.
With the test, a text message will be sent to all cellphones within 1.5 miles of the Sheridan County Courthouse at approximately 10 a.m.
According to Jesse Ludikhuize, emergency management coordinator for Sheridan County, area residents have access to multiple alert systems. The most commonly utilized is known as Code Red, for which area residents must sign up to receive alerts.
A second, higher level system is a wireless alert system that goes to everybody’s cellphones, without any sign-up necessary and no matter whether the cellphone holder is a local resident or just visiting.
Ludikhuize said within the software of the program — developed by the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Communications Commission — he can set a specific area to receive the message. The federal entities, though, have not yet thoroughly tested how well the system works.
“In this test, they are tracking the ability for us to draw a geographic area within the mapping program and make sure that people within that area are receiving those alerts as intended,” Ludikhuize said.
The area covered in Tuesday’s test will be a 1.5-mile radius around the Sheridan County Courthouse. Ludikhuize said anyone within that area at that time should receive the alert. The text message will include a link to a survey for the FCC, which will ask for basic information regarding the test.
“They’re gathering all this data to make sure the system itself is working as it’s intended to work and that the cellphone providers are following the rules and requirements of the FCC to push out these alerts when required,” Ludikhuize said.
The emergency management coordinator added the messages may be used in instances where evacuations are necessary, such as wildfires or hazardous spills.
Ludikhuize noted if for some reason there is a real emergency Tuesday, the test will be delayed to Sept. 19.