SHERIDAN — A public right-of-way in Story is set to be vacated by Sheridan County nearly 95 years after it was first created.
On Oct. 6, 1936, Sheridan County commissioners vacated the majority of the Ladore Avenue County Road upon the creation of Lodore Avenue. However, a 218-feet piece that intersected with the Sheridan-Buffalo Highway, now known as Wyoming Highway 193, was retained as a county right-of-way.
According to county engineer Ken Muller, retaining 218 feet was intended as a way of maintaining a public connection to the Sheridan-Buffalo Highway.
The area of the right-of-way, as defined by the survey of 1922, is currently being used as driveway access for property owners, according to Muller.
Muller said, after reviewing the area, it was clear the right-of-way currently “has no existing or foreseen future beneficial use to the public.”
“Vacation of said petitioned right-of-way is practical and ought to be considered favorably,” Muller wrote in a report to Sheridan County commissioners April 14.
Commissioners voted unanimously to proceed with the vacation during their April 20 meeting. Muller said he does not anticipate any expenses associated with the vacation.
In other Sheridan County Commission news:
The commission unanimously approved a cooperative funding agreement between Sheridan County and the city of Sheridan, which will allow continued funding for IMPACT 307 for the next two years.
The agreement,which was previously approved by the city council in early April, says the city will provide IMPACT 307 with $60,000 a year for the next two fiscal years. The county will provide the remaining $100,000 required annually for the program’s operations.
IMPACT 307, formerly known as the Wyoming Technology Business Center, offers resources and assistance for those interested in starting a new business and early-stage entrepreneurs hoping to expand in the Sheridan community. The program is currently funded through an agreement between Sheridan County and the University of Wyoming.
Historically, the city split the program’s $160,000 cost with the county at $80,000 apiece. The county will now pay $100,000 of the yearly cost of the program while the city will pay $60,000 out of the general fund.
Although the county will be paying more into the program, Sheridan County Administrative Director Renee Obermueller said she was satisfied with the agreement reached with the city.
“I think, in the end, this is going to give the program two more years to operate, and we’ll again look at where we’re at after this two-year period,” Obermueller said. “But it gives it some stability…Since the new director has been in the position of managing the incubator, we’ve seen great improvement and returns in growing local entrepreneurs… Right now, this is the best way we can grow the economy in the community — by utilizing folks and their talents that are here and don’t need to relocate.”
The commission voted unanimously to terminate a lease between the county and Sheridan Recreation District for management of Story Centennial Park.
According to Obermueller, the lease termination is part of the re-evaluation of existing contracts that has taken place since the creation of the Sheridan County Parks and Recreation Board in 2009.
“The new parks and rec board has determined that it would be much cleaner and more manageable if we would relook at this and, in turn, allow the parks and rec board to determine how that park should be managed,” Obermueller said. “This is just a formality to terminate the lease agreement we had with the rec district, so parks and rec can move forward with creating their own (operations and maintenance) process.”
Future management options for the park could include a partnership with the Story Park Board, according to Commissioner Terry Cram.
The county approved a $570,931 bid from Wagner Ranch Services for the construction of a new long-term parking lot at the Sheridan County Airport.
The bid was the lowest of five submitted for the project, according to airport manager John Stopka, with other bids exceeding $1 million. The total project cost will be $738,000, and will be funded entirely through a Federal Aviation Administration grant without any match needed from county or state governments.