SHERIDAN — Despite increases in real estate prices, Sheridan County is still a relatively affordable place to live, according to a recently released state report.
The Wyoming Cost of Living Index, which is released twice a year by the state’s Economic Analysis Division, compares each county’s cost of living to the statewide average. As a whole, Sheridan County’s cost of living in the second quarter of 2020 was just below the state average of 100 with a score of 98, according to the index.
This means goods and services in Sheridan County are cheaper than the state average in multiple categories, including the cost of housing (three points below state average), food (two points below state average), medical care (four points below state average) and recreation (three points below state average). The county was slightly above the state average in two categories: the cost of apparel (five points above state average) and transportation (one point above state average).
Amy Bittner, principal economist with the Economic Analysis Division, said apparel and transportation frequently contribute to a higher cost of living across Wyoming. In the second quarter of 2020, 17 counties were paying above the state average for apparel, and 13 were paying above the state average for transportation.
“If you look at previous reports, you’ll see that Sheridan County is typically higher in apparel costs than the statewide average,” Bittner said. “That number really depends on the variety of stores you have in your community, and the balance — or lack of it — between the cheaper big-box stores and the higher-priced boutiques. With transportation, gasoline prices are a part of that, and those prices will obviously vary a bit from county to county.”
In addition to a relatively low cost of living, Sheridan County is also experiencing very low inflation rates right now, Bittner said. According to the report, the northeast region (Sheridan, Johnson, Campbell, Crook and Weston counties) is experiencing the lowest inflation rate in the state. In the second quarter of 2020, the region reported a -0.2% inflation rate. This is well below the state’s average of 1.1% and the national average of 0.6%. It is the lowest inflation rate reported in any region since the fourth quarter of 2016.
“With the -0.2%, we consider that pretty flat,” Bittner said. “There hasn’t been much growth. Because people weren’t driving, gas prices went down and natural resources saw a decline in production. The taxable sales in several counties saw some major declines, and that impacted the inflation rate.”
All in all, it’s still fairly affordable to live in Sheridan County, Bittner said. This may be contributing to the recent influx of new residents into the county.
“There are so many factors that determine where people want to move,” Bittner said. “I can’t say if people will look at this and suddenly decide to move to Sheridan County. But what it does tell us is that the cost of living is still fairly affordable there, and I do think that’s something potential residents are going to care about.”