California man pleads not guilty to drug charges
SHERIDAN — Kishan Sangha pleaded not guilty to two drug charges Thursday in 4th Judicial District Court.
Sangha faces charges for possession of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver and possession of heroin with the intent to deliver. Both charges are felonies and each carries penalties of up to 20 years in prison and up to $25,000 in fines.
The charges stem from a September incident in which a search warrant executed on Sangha's room resulted in the seizure of approximately 6 ounces of methamphetamine and 11 ounces of heroin.
A trial for the case has been set for April 19. Sangha participated in the court hearing Thursday from his parents' home in Fresno, California.
Man pleads not guilty for reason of mental impairment, deficiency
SHERIDAN — Sean Vance pleaded not guilty by reason of mental impairment or deficiency to one count of felony theft Thursday in 4th Judicial District Court.
Vance faces the felony charge — which carries penalties of up to 10 years in prison and $10,000 in fines — for allegedly stealing more than $2,400 in merchandise from the Walmart in Sheridan in November.
The court ordered a mental evaluation of Vance and scheduled a trial for April 19, 2021.