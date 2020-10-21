Judge says trials will continue
SHERIDAN — After discussing the possibility of delaying jury trials last week with local attorneys, 4th Judicial District Court Judge John Fenn indicated in court Tuesday that trials will continue as planned with COVID-19 precautions in place. The comments came during a pretrial conference for David Ingersoll, who has been charged with sexual abuse of a minor in the second degree. He faces up to 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine for allegedly engaging in sexual intercourse with a 15-year-old. He was 48 years old at the time of the alleged incident.
Ingersoll’s trial is set for Nov. 16.
Attorneys anticipate questioning up to 65 jurors to seat a 12-person jury plus an alternate. The jury trial is expected to last three to four days.
Man pleads guilty to burglary, drug charges
SHERIDAN — Jeremiah Thompson-Muzquiz pleaded guilty to multiple counts of burglary and drug charges Tuesday in 4th Judicial District Court as part of a plea agreement with the state.
Thompson faced 10 counts related to a string of storage unit burglaries in March and April as well as possession and delivery of methamphetamine. A list of reported stolen items exceeded $18,000.
According to the plea agreement, in exchange for Thompson-Muzquiz pleading guilty to four counts of felony burglary and one count of conspiracy to commit felony burglary, as well as one count of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, the state prosecutor would recommend a concurrent sentence. The sentence would include a term of four to seven years in prison on each of the burglary counts and four to seven years in prison on the drug charge. The prison terms would all be served concurrent to one another and the remainder of the charges would be dropped for the man.
The sentencing hearing for Thompson-Muzquiz has been set for Dec. 18 at 11:30 a.m. The defendant’s bond was also revoked and he was remanded to the custody of the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office.
Man sentenced for felony DUI
SHERIDAN — After repeated attempts and rehabilitation and treatment over the years, Judge John Fenn sentenced Edward O’Leary to a term of two-and-a-half to five years in prison for a felony driving under the influence charge.
In the hearing in 4th Judicial District Court Tuesday, attorneys discussed the viability of giving O’Leary another shot at treatment for his alcohol addiction. Sheridan County Deputy and Prosecuting Attorney Christopher LaRosa indicated he felt O’Leary had been given every opportunity to address his addiction, but failed each time and has continued to threaten the safety of the community.
O’Leary’s defense attorney, Ryan Healy, argued his client’s criminal history doesn’t match up to who he is.
“The only explanation for that is addiction, with a capital A,” Healy said.
Fenn acknowledged the work toward sobriety O’Leary had put in while out on bond awaiting sentencing, but said that needed to be weighed against his significant criminal history.
Man sentenced on assault charges
SHERIDAN — James Ward, 61, was sentenced in 4th Judicial District Court Tuesday for two counts stemming from a February 2020 incident.
Ward originally faced charges of felony strangulation of a household member, misdemeanor domestic battery and felony aggravated assault and battery. Pursuant to a plea agreement, Judge John Fenn sentenced Ward to 171 days in jail on the misdemeanor and two-and-a-half to five years in prison on the aggravated assault and battery charge.
The prison term for the felony was suspended in lieu of a 171-day split sentence, meaning if Ward can successfully complete two years of supervised probation he will not need to serve the remainder of the prison term. The sentences will be served concurrent to each other.
Justices return sentence reduction appeal to district court
SHERIDAN — Wyoming Supreme Court justices reversed and remanded a decision by 4th Judicial District Court Judge William J. Edelman Oct. 7.
In 2015, Steven Jacob Mitchell refused to relinquish custody of his child after district court awarded custody to the child’s mother. His actions resulted in a civil order and two criminal charges of felony interference with custody. In 2017, Mitchell pleaded no contest to one count of felony interference and was sentenced three-and-a-half to five years in prison. He then appealed his sentence and argued district court illegally sentenced him for presentence confinement and failed to permit him to begin serving his criminal sentence. At that time, Supreme Court justices upheld Edelman’s conviction Sept. 24, 2018.
On Jan. 25, 2019, Mitchell filed for a reduction of his sentence. On Dec. 9, 2019, Edelman denied Mitchell’s motion based on its lack of timeliness — not filed within a year of sentencing.
Because Wyoming Supreme Court affirmed judgment in Mitchell’s direct appeal Oct. 10, 2018, Mitchell filed his motion for sentence reduction a little more than three months later, justices wrote in their decision, and his motion was therefore timely filed.
“Because the district court erred in denying Mr. Mitchell’s Rule 35(b) motion as untimely, we reverse and remand for a ruling on its merits,” justices wrote in conclusion.