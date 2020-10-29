Man pleads guilty to drug charges
SHERIDAN — Robert Kenitzer, 25, of Montana, pleaded guilty to two drug charges Tuesday in 4th Judicial District Court.
Kenitzer originally faced three charges, stemming from a May incident in which law enforcement officers found Kenitzer in possession of heroin.
Kenitzer admitted in court Tuesday he had traveled to Colorado to purchase the drugs with the intention of selling them elsewhere.
The guilty pleas were entered pursuant to a plea agreement, in which the prosecutor agreed to recommend a prison sentence of two-and-a-half to five years incarceration for two of the felony drug charges and drop the third charge. The prison sentences would run currently and would be suspended in lieu of a six month split sentence followed by three years of supervised probation.
Kenitzer pleaded guilty to felony conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
His sentencing has been set for Jan. 14.
Haworth enters plea agreement for lesser charge
SHERIDAN — While originally faced with a charge of felony property destruction for the part he played in destroying several mailboxes and other property along county roads in March, Nathaniel Haworth pleaded guilty to a lesser charge Tuesday pursuant to a plea agreement.
The charge was amended to misdemeanor property destruction. Haworth pleaded guilty and pursuant to the agreement will pay restitution for the damage done, along with two co-defendants. He will also serve six months of unsupervised probation, though if he does not successfully complete probation he could face 120 days in jail.
Co-defendants Jonathan Cunningham and Richard Roberts, according to the prosecuting attorney, are also expected to enter into plea agreements.
Attempted murder charge dismissed against Tapp
SHERIDAN — A hearing set for 4th Judicial District Court Tuesday for Jerry Tapp was nixed as Judge John Fenn remanded the case to Sheridan County Circuit Court.
Tapp was arrested in March 2020 on attempted second degree murder and related charges. Tapp allegedly stabbed a female subject with a knife and attempted to choke her. The reporting party also sustained minor lacerations.
Since the incident, though, Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney Dianna Bennett said the victim has likely left the state. Bennett asked the court to issue a warrant for the victim to compel her to provide sworn testimony of the event, but she has not yet been found.
Due to the circumstances, Bennett submitted a motion to dismiss the attempted murder charge, which Fenn granted. The dismissal of the charge does not mean Tapp cannot be charge with the crime at a later point, when the victim is found.
Until then, the court has been remanded to Sheridan County Circuit Court for additional proceedings.