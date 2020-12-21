Two sentenced on child endangerment
SHERIDAN — Rachael Trueblood and Michael Lindberg were both sentenced in 4th Judicial District Court Friday for charges stemming from April.
Law enforcement responded to a report of methamphetamine inside a residence where children lived April 24, according to court documents. After a search warrant was granted, law enforcement found three unsupervised children inside the home, which also contained a plastic bag of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, plastic bag with methamphetamine and items with drug residue.
Both Trueblood and Lindberg pleaded guilty pursuant to plea agreements. The court accepted the plea agreements and sentenced Lindberg to 18-36 months for the felony child endangering charge and dismissed the misdemeanor possession of marijuana charge. The judge suspended the term of incarceration and put Lindberg on three years of supervised probation.
Trueblood received a deferred sentence on the child endangering charge, meaning if she successfully completes three years of supervised probation the conviction will not be entered on her record. She was also sentenced to 60 days of incarceration for the misdemeanor possession charge, and that sentence was suspended in lieu of one year of probation. The terms of probation would be served concurrent to one another.
Man sentenced to prison term on burglaries
SHERIDAN — Jeremiah Thompson-Muzquiz was sentenced in 4th Judicial District Court Friday. Thompson-Muzquiz faced 10 counts related to burglaries in March and April as well as possession and delivery of methamphetamine.
While the defendant's attorney attempted to argue a lesser sentence to match co-defendant Rachael Rodriguez's, Sheridan County Deputy and Prosecuting Attorney Christopher LaRosa argued Thompson-Muzquiz's involvement warranted a more severe punishment.
Judge John Fenn accepted the terms of the plea agreement, which included a recommendation from LaRosa to sentence the defendant on four counts of felony burglary and one count of conspiracy to commit felony burglary, as well as one count of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. The sentence would include a term of four to seven years in prison on each of the burglary counts and four to seven years in prison on the drug charge. The prison terms would all be served concurrent to one another and the remainder of the charges would be dropped.
In addition, Thompson-Muzquiz must pay $42,353 in restitution.
Despite the defense's argument for a more lenient sentence, Fenn noted aggravating factors in Thompson-Muzquiz's case.
Thompson-Muzquiz cut his ankle monitor and fled Sheridan County in late April — the monitor was found near mile marker 25 on Interstate 90 eastbound. One witness received a text from him May 6 indicating he was in Montana, though his phone pinged in New Mexico.