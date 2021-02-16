SHERIDAN — While court delays have created constitutional issues around the right to a speedy trial, they have also created challenges for victims and families seeking closure.
The Wyoming Supreme Court suspended jury trials across the state twice since the pandemic began last year, often creating scheduling issues that conflicted with defendants’ right to a speedy trial.
In addition, when courts received the clearance to begin trials again, attorneys and the courts became overwhelmed by the number of cases needing to be resolved within a short timeframe.
“It’s difficult to ‘catch up’ as we have an ongoing number of cases coming in at all times,” Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney Dianna Bennett said. “It has been a challenge for all involved.”
According to Rhonda Weber, assistant director of the Advocacy and Resource Center, the extended amount of time needed to resolve cases has been the biggest struggle.
“Before COVID we at least had a general idea of how long a criminal case would last and could easily inform victims of the process,” Weber said. “Now, we are taking it day-by-day together with a lot of uncertainty and delays, which requires constant contact.
“Even though we maintain a fair amount of contact with victims during a criminal case, during this pandemic, we have really increased our communication with victims to help them understand where a case is during the process, that they have not been forgotten and that it is still progressing,” Weber added.
Many court hearings are happening through teleconference or video conference and Bennett said some attorneys have enjoyed spending less time in courtrooms waiting for their cases to be heard. Others, though, prefer all in-person hearings. In addition, she said, attorneys in the Sheridan County Attorney’s Office as well as ARC staff and volunteers have interacted more with victims, families and law enforcement throughout the past year.
“With proper advocacy, we can get them through,” Weber said. “Closure is never guaranteed through criminal outcomes, and it is our job to empower victims to identify types of closure that are unique to their healing.”
Technology has also helped victims feel more safe through the court process. Weber said in-person protection order hearings, for example, are often the most dangerous times in a victim’s safety plan. Victims have to be in the same room as their abuser, face them in court and speak about the circumstances of their case.
Now, Weber said, both parties can appear via video and ease that stress.
Most hearings have been carried out successfully, with only minor occasional technical glitches.
Despite the delays and difficulties, though, attorneys throughout the county have continued to work on their clients’ behalf and judges have worked to accommodate all sides while attempting to secure the safety of participants in the justice system.
“We truly expected the worst — early releases from jail, all unsecured bonds, short jail sentences and less contacts with supervisory agencies,” Weber said, adding that she and the team at ARC prepared victims for those outcomes. “Thankfully, that has not been the case and everyone involved with the criminal justice process in Sheridan has tried to maintain, the best they can, the high standard that we all are used to.”
As more vaccines become available and the spread of COVID-19 slows, participants in the justice system remain hopeful delays caused by the pandemic won’t leave a long-term impact on those involved.